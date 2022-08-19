Founder of the Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge, Northlander Tony Scott, here with son Harry Scott, will be back for the 18th edition of the challenge tomorrow, along with dozens from Northland

Dozens of Northland firefighters will don 25kg of firefighting kits today to climb 1103 steps in the annual Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge. Back for its 18th consecutive year, this year's challenge promises to be the best yet. The event is the brainchild of Tony Scott who has been part of both Northland and Auckland Airport Fire Rescue Service since 1988. It raised $17,500 in 2005, its first year, and it now consistently raises over $1 million annually. This year one very notable participant doing his 16th climb is Jim Snedden, an 80-year-old veteran volunteer firefighter from Waiuku who has raised over $22,500. There are 918 people participating - including overseas participants from Australia and the United States - and dozens of Northland firefighters who will climb 1103 steps, 51 flights of stairs up 328 metres laden with 25kg of firefighting kits for the challenge. There 910 are firefighters (including volunteers), eight are non-firefighters - known as Squad 51 - ambassadors and supporters, including people whose lives have been impacted by blood cancer themselves or by a loved one's blood cancer diagnosis.

Fashion awards

The Bernina Northland Fashion Awards' matinee and evening shows is on in Whangārei tonight after a two year Covid-induced hiatus. The prestigious awards showcase creative designer talent of all ages, stages and abilities. This year, there will be nine categories; Sewing: Pasifika Fashion, Student Formal Wear, Open Formal Wear, Student Casual Wear, Open Casual Wear and Wearable Art: Student Wearable Art, Open Wearable Art, Cosplay and Masquerade (up to Year 8 only). Each category has cash prizes provided by sponsors of the event. The Overall Designer of the Year will win a Bernette b64 Air Thread Overlocker retailing at $1999 sponsored by Bernina Northland, while the Top Model will win a photography package sponsored by Sarah Marshall Photography. The matinee show is at Forum North starts at 2pm and the evening show at 7pm. For more details go to https://northlandfashionawards.org.nz/

Artist joins exhibition

Far North artist Denise Batchelor is among artists whose work is featuring in an exhibition at City Gallery Wellington from September 3. Batchelor is a visual artist working primarily in digital media. At Thresholds will showcase work that contemplates how art can increase awareness of living with Earth's non-human cohabitants, including fungi, plants and animals. The show, which is free and runs until December 4, aims to provoke conversations around climate change and the importance of understanding different life forms to aid in the survival of all species.

Young Ambassadors Awards

On Thursday the Mangakahia Lions Club will host the Lions Zone 2, Young Ambassadors Awards Competition for 2022, after the competition was paused the last two years due to Covid restrictions. Six Year 12 or 13 students from four Whangārei secondary schools will compete for tertiary study awards of $1000 for first, $300 for second and $200 for third. The six finalist students are from Huanui College, Kamo High School, Whangārei Boys' High School and Whangārei Girls' High. The students have been nominated by their schools and filled out an application, which has been judged to select the six finalists. On the afternoon of the Young Ambassadors Awards Competition Dinner at The Apprentice Restaurant at Northtec at 5.30pm, each student will be interviewed by a panel of judges and each student will then be judged on a five minute presentation at the evening dinner function. The prize money and running costs are funded by the sponsorship of Whangārei businesses, assisted by the seven Lions Clubs in the Zone 2 - Hikurangi Mountain, Tutukaka Coast, Onerahi and Whangārei Heads, Kamo, Whangārei Hatea, Whangārei and Mangakahia Lions.

Wearable art contest returns

Waipū's Art&Tartan+ contest is back on in October after a three-year absence.

After an absence of three years, Waipū's wonderful wearable art contest, Art&Tartan+ makes a welcome return to the Celtic Barn in October for its 10th anniversary performance. With a large number of artworks entered in the cancelled 2019 show on display together with new ones submitted this year and a record number of children's masks, a bumper event is promised. This year's artistic director is Waipū's own Debi Walters Brown, who has a wealth of experience in all aspects of the performing arts, as teacher, performer and model. She is well known for organising the Classics at the Cove annual musical event at the family farm in Cove Rd. She promises the much loved spine-tingling mix of kapa haka and the Scottish pipes together with a host of performers, music, dance and special effects. "But …" she says mysteriously, "with an evolutionary twist." There will be three shows, Friday, October 14, at 7.30pm, Saturday, October 15 at 2pm and the glittering Awards Night at 7.30pm. Tickets can be bought online at www.trybooking.co.nz/LFZ or from the front desk of the Waipū Museum.