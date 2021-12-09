Northland news in brief: Far North drugs bust; Te Araroa Trail turns 10; and Baylys Beach Surf club opens

The Te Araroa Trial, which starts at Scott Point in the Far North, above, turns 10 years old this week.



Trail marks decade milestone

Te Araroa Trail - New Zealand's walk of a lifetime - turns 10 this week. And for its birthday it wants to lead more people into the wild. Since Covid-19, the number of New Zealanders walking the trail has increased significantly. Thousands of international tourists are no longer taking months to walk the length of the 3000km Cape Reinga to Bluff trail. But tens of thousands of New Zealanders are taking a few hours, a day or a week to walk a local segment of the trail instead. The Walking Access Commission's chief executive Ric Cullinane says Te Araroa has grown into a NZ icon. Ten years old and Te Araroa is one of the world's mostly highly regarded long walks.

Far North drug bust

The Far North Organised Crime Unit have made multiple arrests as part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of methamphetamine in the region. Yesterday, three search warrants were executed across the Mangōnui and Lake Ohia areas. Detective Sergeant Chris Fouhy said police have so far made four arrests as part of the investigation. Those arrested are two women, aged 26 and 45, and two men, aged 32 and 45. All four are due to appear in the Kaitaia District Court today facing numerous Class A drug dealing offences, including offering to supply methamphetamine.

Beach made safer

One of the country's favourite surf beaches, which often has wild and dangerous conditions, will be safer this summer, with the opening of the Baylys Beach Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) and the donation of a new Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) from bp. The treacherous beach has seen numerous drownings over the years, often caused by rips and holes that can come and go in the course of a day, with strong southwesterly winds only adding to the dangers. This year a busy summer is expected at Baylys Beach, with many New Zealanders set to head away for the holidays, some who may be unfamiliar with the risks the beach presents. The new club, at 52 Sea View Rd, is launching in time for the holiday season, with an opening ceremony on Sunday at 1pm.

Brace for big wet

Northland could be in for widespread rain on Monday with a cold front expected to move up the region from the South Island. MetService said a cold front is expected to move up the east of the South Island from late Saturday to Sunday, bringing rain to many places. From Monday to Tuesday, a moist northerly flow could bring widespread rain from Northland to northern Marlborough and Nelson. To check for any weather warnings associated with the front go to www.metservice.com/warnings/severe-weather-outlook.

Representation review

The Local Government Commission is holding a hearing of appeals and objections to the Whangārei District Council's representation review today, from 9am. The hearing will be held via Zoom webinar and will be livestreamed. The livestream can be accessed via the link on the Local Government Commission website at www.lgc.govt.nz/representation-reviews. At its September Representation Review meeting WDC proposed a new voting system, with one district-wide Māori ward, with two councillors elected district-wide; one district-wide general ward, with 10 councillors elected district-wide and a mayor elected at-large (across both Māori and general wards).

Pump track opens

A new pump track will open at Kaitaia's Jaycee Park on Saturday. The track is the second in recent weeks for the Far North, with the first opening in Ahipara last month. The initiative forms part of the Te Hiku Open Spaces Revitalisation project, responsible for delivering a range of beautification and recreation projects across the region. Velosolutions designed and built both tracks using local labourers. The Kaitaia track is bigger and faster than the Ahipara track, so people are encouraged to wear appropriate safety gear. Only non-motorised bicycles, skateboards or scooters are allowed on the track.