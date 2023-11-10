The Emergency Services Family Fun Day out will be held at Kensington Park in Whangārei on November 12 from 10am to 2pm.

The Emergency Services Family Fun Day kicks off at Kensington Park in Whangārei on Sunday. Kids will have a chance to get up close to police, fire, ambulance, the emergency rescue helicopter and much more at this great day out designed to let people know what support networks are available to them. The fun lasts from 10am to 2pm.

Teen hit by vehicle

An 18-year-old man was taken to Whangārei Hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle on Ashley Ave in Raumanga on Thursday night. Police were called at 8.11pm after receiving a report a moving vehicle hit a parked vehicle and the pedestrian. Police said the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Fight reported

Eight people reportedly fighting on Kiripaka Rd in Tikipunga attracted police attention on Thursday night. Police received a report about the group’s actions around 7.12pm. However, when officers arrived everyone had left the scene. No arrests or injuries were reported.

Clothing swap

A clothing swap has been organised by Creative Northland for November 17 at Reyburn House Art Studio, starting at 5.30pm. People are encouraged to bring clothes they no longer need and to find other treasures. There is no limit on the number of clothes people can bring or take. Any leftover garments will be donated to charity. High-end pieces will be auctioned from 6.30pm with proceeds donated to ArtBeat.

Excellence award

Te Whatu Ora – Te Tai Tokerau communications manager Liz Inch has been awarded the Public Service Commissioner’s Commendation for Excellence. Inch was one of 20 public servants awarded the commendation at the Beehive this week for their outstanding spirit of service. She has served 11 and-a-half years in her role. Ian McKenzie, general manager of Mental Health and Addiction Services, was one of three people to nominate Inch and said she shows extraordinary dedication to her role.

Events fund applications open

Applications for the final round of the Northland Regional Events Fund are open. The fund is focused on distributing event funding that drives visitation to Tai Tokerau. Events previously supported include the Matariki Pēwhairangi Festival, Anzac Day Service, Fritter Festival, Bay of Islands Sail Week, Mangawhai Bowl Bash, and the Pasifika Fusion Festival. Applicants must demonstrate the positive impact on the local economy by offering new experiences within the region. Applications close on December 21. For more information visit www.northlandnz.com.

Five times over limit

Whangārei police caught two drivers last weekend allegedly more than five times the alcohol limit. Motorists reported a driver was weaving across a Whangārei road on Saturday afternoon before coming to a stop in the middle of a traffic island. Police said the person was subsequently breath tested and registered 1530mcg of alcohol per litre of breath. Hours later the same officers tested a second driver who blew 1240mcg – nearly five times the legal limit. Both drivers face court action.

Diwali flash mob

Northland Regional Council staff and the Hare Krishna community have organised a flash mob in the Whangārei city centre and at the Ramleela Theatre to celebrate Diwali on Saturday at 4pm. More than 100 people are expected to attend and more than 30 people are performing.



