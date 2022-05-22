Early Polynesian voyaging is the topic of a Heritage Talk at Forum North in Whangārei this week.

Early Polynesian voyaging from Hawaiki is the topic of a Heritage Talk in Whangārei on Wednesday. At the Cafler Suite, at Forum North from 12.30pm to 1.30pm, geologist Dr W Ross Ramsay will discuss how rocks found in the South Island indicate the Māori people commenced their voyaging to this country from eastern Polynesia. Studies including early eyewitness accounts, oral history/traditions, artefact forms, biological linkages, mitochondrial DNA sequencing, linked social customs and mythology all indicate that Māori commenced their voyages to this country from eastern Polynesia. To date no artefact in a secure Māori occupation site has been found which is both exotic to New Zealand and which links back to a particular island in Hawaiki.

Northland Covid death

A person is reported to have died with Covid-19 in Northland over the weekend.

The Ministry of Health reported 194 new Covid community cases in Northland on Saturday, from 6,635 community cases nationally. The Ministry said six people died nationally with the virus on Saturday, including one person in Northland. Yesterday there were 4,990 community cases nationally, with 379 hospitalisations and 10 deaths. There were no deaths with Covid in Northland yesterday, but 140 new cases reported in the region on Sunday.

Cash boost for tourism

The Government is giving the tourism sector a $5 million boost, including $2.975 million for the i-SITE network, including those in Northland. The money will be used to upgrade some sites, enhance online services and drive better engagement with local history, culture and heritage attractions. The TRENZ tourism trade show has been given just over $1.5m while the Regional Tourism industry body will get $600,000 over the next two years. Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said this investment allows them to continue to support 31 Regional Tourism Organisations to develop and implement destination management plans and follows $47 million investment in RTOs during the past two years.

Stop Smoking prize day

Toki Rau Stop Smoking Services Northland will be handing out prizes - including grocery hampers, T-shirts and more – at The Warehouse in Kaitaia to celebrate World Smokefree Day on Wednesday. The team will be seen pushing whānau in their journey to quit smoking from 10am to 2pm. Local artist Tihei Harawira will be present to support the cause. Toki Rau has eight sites in the region providing a free stop-smoking service that offers face-to-face support to an individual, whānau/family, or group setting.

Lifeguards miss out on awards

Northland surf lifeguards missed out on the major awards at the Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) Lifesaving Prizegiving on Friday, despite being finalists in a number of categories. Kariaotahi Surf Life Saving Club won the top award, Search and Rescue (SAR) Squad of the Year ahead of the Far North SAR Squad. Faron Turner, from Ōrewa, won the Duty Officer of the Year award ahead of Ben McKernan from Ruakākā.

Debbie Phillips-Morgan, from Raglan, won the Peer Supporter of the Year ahead of Sharyn Chow from Waipū Cove. Sam Reinen, from Ōrewa, won the Patrol Advocate of the Year award from Dana Thomas at Ruakākā.