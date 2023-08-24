The Whangārei District Council received more than 500 different forms of feedback on the first stage of its Dog Policy and Bylaw review.

The Whangārei District Council received more than 500 different forms of feedback on the first stage of its Dog Policy and Bylaw review. Some of the matters raised - such as providing poo bags - may require additional funding to implement and will be channelled into the council’s 2024 Long-Term Plan process, strategic planning manager Bernadette Aperahama said. The council aims to finalise the new policy and bylaw before the end of June 2024.

Car ferry ramp upgrade

An urgent upgrade to the Ōkiato car ferry ramp will get under way on August 28. Far North Holdings Limited (FNHL) is investing $400,000 to replace the existing ramp and solidify the foundations. The project will require specialist commercial divers to work underwater each night between 10.30pm and 5am and will take about four weeks to complete. The upgrade will not impact the day-to-day operations of the ferry. Repairs are expected to be completed by late September.

Kapa haka festival

An estimated 480 tamariki making up 12 kapa haka groups will perform at Te Hui Ahurei o Ngāti Rēhia Kapa Haka at Whitiora Marae at Te Tii next week. The two-day kapa haka festival runs from August 30 and brings together schools from the Ngāti Rēhia hapū to celebrate cultural identity, pride, unity and respect for te ao Māori. The Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board granted $5000 to Ngāti Rēhia to assist with running costs. Entry to this celebration of Māori culture, community and whanaungatanga (kinship) is free and open to the public.

High tea fundraiser

The Women’s International Newcomers Group Social is having a high tea fundraiser. A gluten-free option is available. The event will take place over two sessions on September 16 at the corner of Rust Ave and Alexander St in Whangārei. Tickets are $30 and there will be no door sales. For tickets and to register, visit wingsnz.org.nz.

Free Diwali event

Plans are under way for a free public Diwali event in Whangārei and snacks and dinner will be provided. The Indian festival is being organised by the Whangarei Satsang Ramayan Mandali, a religious group, at Maunu Primary School from 6.30pm on October 28. Traditional Indian dances will be performed on the night. Everyone is invited. Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo will also attend. For more information, call organiser Keerthi Reddy on 022 622 8654.