Far North firefighters were called to a blaze at a derelict house. Photo / NZME

Derelict house burned down

A derelict house in Horeke burned down in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Fire and Emergency NZ were called out around 4.30am and sent crews from Kaikohe, Kerikeri and Ōkaihau. A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said the house was well alight on arrival but was under control by 5.20am. The fire was not flagged as suspicious and fire investigators were not on the scene.

Minor crash on Maunu Rd

Emergency services were called to a crash on Maunu Rd just before 10pm on Sunday night. One vehicle appeared to have clipped the back of a parked vehicle, causing the first vehicle to roll over, police said. Fire and Emergency NZ responded as well as police. A driver and passenger involved in the crash were uninjured.

Vehicle spiked

One person is in custody after their vehicle was spiked overnight in Whangārei. A police spokesperson said officers observed a vehicle travelling through Kensington with partially covered number plates. They signalled for the vehicle to pull over, however, they failed to stop. While police didn't engage in a pursuit, they did successfully deploy spikes on the corner of Mill Rd and Dixon St after which the five occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. Police subsequently took one person into custody and their efforts to locate the remaining four people are ongoing. Anyone with any information can contact police on 105, quoting job number P051813469. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Buckle Up Whānau

Buckle Up Whānau, the maddest TV game show, is rolling out across the country. Whakaata Māori is taking its funniest show, LUCKY DIP, on the road to 13 towns across Aotearoa. The game show invites contestants on stage to try their luck at trivial questions, amusing games and challenges. Those who get through a round are in the pool for amazing prizes. Hosted by Northland's Luke Bird and Marcia Hopa, the show will visit Kaitāia on November 24 and Whangārei two days later. People can book their free tickets via eventfinda.co.nz/Lucky Dip On the Road.

Driver disqualified

A man was more than four and a half times over the legal alcohol level for driving when he crashed his car into a power pole on Whangārei's Rewa Rd earlier this year. Cary Robert David Howse, 29, returned a breath-alcohol reading of 1138 micrograms after the crash, which happened about 2.30am on August 7. Howse told police he was on his way home to Mangapai. Appearing for sentence in Whangārei District Court, Howse was fined $1000, placed on six months' supervision, and disqualified from driving for seven months. Judge Gene Tomlinson said it was hardly surprising Howse crashed given his level of intoxication. The judge noted Howse had previous convictions but his most recent was 12 years ago.