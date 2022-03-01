There are at least two hospitalised with Covid-19. Photo / Tania Whyte

The Northland District Health Board is reporting 336 new cases today and two people in hospital. Of those cases, 170 were in Whangārei, 96 in the Far North and 51 cases in Kaipara. Further 19 cases were linked to unknown locations. There are currently 1526 active cases in Northland. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has reported 329 cases in Northland out of a total of 10,689 across New Zealand. According to the ministry, there are four people in hospital due to or with Covid-19. Ninety per cent of the Northland population had their first vaccine dose, 88 per cent are now fully vaccinated and 69 per cent have had their booster shot. Covid-19 testing is available today and tomorrow at Pohe Island, Whangārei, located off of Riverside Dr, from 9am-3pm.

Accused driver changes plea

A driver charged with careless use of a vehicle causing the death of motorcyclist Shane Allen Harnett has changed his previous not guilty plea to guilty. Allan Walker, 85, made a brief appearance in Whangārei District Court yesterday, to change his previous plea. Judge Taryn Bayley further remanded Walker at large for sentence on May 13. The case was referred to the Restorative Justice process. Harnett, 58, a volunteer firefighter from Coromandel, died when the motorbike he was riding collided with Walker's car at the intersection of Marsden Point Rd and State Highway 1 at Ruakaka, on April 15, last year. Discussing with the judge whether a pre-sentence report was necessary, counsel Sumudu Thode said given Walker's age, health conditions, and lack of previous convictions, an electronically-monitored sentence was unlikely – as was community work. Her submissions at sentencing would be in support of reparation emotional harm, a driver disqualification, and possibly also a fine, Thode said.

Correction

The Advocate has made a correction to an article published on February 25, Owner of dangerous Whangārei dog fined $1500, despite not appearing in court. The article stated the charges were brought about by the Northland Regional Council. However, it was the Whangārei District Council. We apologise for any confusion.

New police recruits

Northland will receive three new police officers after they graduated from the Royal New Zealand Police College on Monday. They are from a total of 67 new constables to be deployed nationwide to begin their new careers on March 14. Close to half of the graduates were female, with around 53 per cent male.

NRPT ownership review

The Northpower Electric Power Trust (NEPT) has announced an ownership review of Northpower Limited. The review is undertaken every five years and consumers connected to Northpower's electricity network in Kaipara and Whangārei can now make submissions on the ownership model of the company. The trust will hold a series of public meetings throughout March to inform Northpower consumers of the review process. Meetings for those with Vaccinations Passes will be held at 11am on March 17 in the Dargaville Town Hall; March 21 in the Mangawhai Domain Hall; March 24 at Cobham Oval, Whangārei; and March 25 via Zoom. To request a Zoom link please email nept@plusca.co.nz. People can make submissions via the same email address or by collecting a submission form and ownership review document from Plus Chartered Accountants, on Bank St, and email it to the address or post a submission in writing to Submission to the Trustees, Northpower Electric Power Trust, PO Box 1609, Whangārei 0140 - no later than 4pm on April 28. People wanting to speak to their submission can do so at a public hearing at 11am on May 26 at McKay Stadium.

Manaia House karakia

Manaia House has taken a significant step towards achieving its vision of providing an accessible, centrally-located, fit-for-purpose facility for tāngata whaiora, whānau, and staff with a karakia at the site to bless workers and the start of the construction phase. Manaia House will be a service hub in central Whangārei for Community Mental Health and Addiction Services. Its location on Rathbone St is significant as it is the location of the former Māori Land Court. Northland DHB kaumātua Te Ihi Tito, who led the karakia on February 22, spoke about the history of pain, hurt, and anger over land lost that had been expressed at the court. He said it was very important for kaumātua to clear the space using karakia to make it safe for all those in the community who may come to Manaia House in the future.

Not guilty pleas entered

Accused of committing a raft of sexual and other violent offences, Matthew Jones, 34, pleaded not guilty to all charges and elected a trial by jury when he appeared in Whangārei District Court recently. The charges include two of rape, three of unlawful sexual connection, two of strangulation, two of indecent assault, threatening to kill or do grievous bodily harm, supplying cannabis to someone under 18, and injuring with intent to do grievous bodily harm. Counsel Braden Harris sought bail, which police opposed.

Judge Gene Tomlinson declined the application, further remanding Jones in custody to appear at a case review hearing in Whangārei District Court on April 14.