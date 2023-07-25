Kayla Benjamin died after the Subaru Impreza she was driving crashed through a wooden fence and down into a stream near AH Reed Memorial Park. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The woman who died when her Subaru Impreza crashed through a wooden fence in Whareora Rd, Whangārei, was 31-year-old Kayla Maree Benjamin (Rose), of Kamo.

Benjamin was driving in Whareora Rd when it crashed through a wooden fence near AH Reed Memorial Park about 3.25am on July 14. She was thrown from the car as it crashed about 6m down a bank into the Paranui Stream.

Police extend their condolences to her family and friends and the investigation into the crash continues.

Roadwork to fix slip

Work to repair a slip in Glinks Rd near Dargaville has started and will run until mid-October.

During this time, Kaipara District Council contractors will construct a gabion retaining wall to remediate the road’s failure, strengthen the road condition, and protect it from future slips.

Stop/go traffic control will operate while materials are brought in and out of the worksite, however, most work will occur in the roadside berm.

Once the team has completed the retaining works, the road will be resealed.

Hundreds challenge revaluations

Far North ratepayers who lodged objections with Quotable Value (QV) over revaluations of their properties are being advised not to wait for a decision before paying the first rates instalment, due on August 20.

More than 987 objections to property revaluations have been lodged with QV as of July 19, more than twice the number normally received following the three-yearly assessments. The council uses updated land value information included in revaluations to help it calculate rates on individual properties.

The volume of objections lodged following this latest round of revaluations has significantly compounded delays already experienced with the revaluation process. QV normally sends revaluation letters to property owners well ahead of the Far North District Council setting rates for the new financial year on July 1, as required by the Local Government (Rating) Act 2002.

Due to reasons beyond the council’s control, October 2022 revaluations were not posted to Far North property owners until mid-May.

Funding for events

Events that attract visitors and enrich the Far North could be eligible for a slice of $80,000 in funding from the Events Investment Fund.

Event organisers have until Friday, August 18, to apply for funding to cover venue or equipment hire, catering, or other costs associated with running an event.

Previous events that have benefited from the fund include the Matariki Pēwhairangi Festival in Paihia this year, and the Houhora Big Game Sportfishing Club, which received money towards its competitions this year.

A comprehensive business plan, completed application form and financial accounts supporting the application are minimum requirements for an event to be considered eligible for funding.

To apply, go to fndc.govt.nz/Your-district/Funding/Events-Investment-Fund.

Car saved from fiery end

Te Kopuru firefighters’ quick response saved a car from being destroyed in a fire.

Firefighter David Milich said the crew found a vehicle on fire upon their arrival near Lutrell Rd on Sunday afternoon. No one was hurt.