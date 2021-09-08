Northland news in brief: Coastal Classic still on; and police urge caution

The PIC Coastal Classic, which goes from Auckland, above, to Russell every Labour Weekend, is still on, at this stage.

As the country heads towards Labour weekend, organisers of the PIC Coastal Classic say the race is still on. The 119-nautical mile race is scheduled to start in Auckland on October 22, with the first boats finishing in Russell, in the Bay of Islands, later that day.

Greer Houston of the New Zealand Multihull Yacht Club, said: "Until you hear otherwise, let's assume the race is on." More than 60 boats have entered the race so far – entries are still coming in, even while Auckland is at level 4 and Northland at level 2.

Take care on roads

Northland police have urged drivers to take care behind the wheel as the roads become busier with the shift to level 2. One Whangārei motorist was fortunate to avoid injury when the car being driven rolled on its side after another vehicle clipped it on Western Hills Drive at around 3.20pm yesterday.

Pressure on parking

The Far North District Council is considering how to ease pressure on parking caused by a booming population in some towns. Councillors debated a new parking by-law at a Strategy Committee Meeting on Tuesday that is expected to limit how long vehicles can park and introduce new road safety regulations.

Inclusion award

The Te Mana Oranga Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Award recognises businesses in Tai Tokerau that are working to reduce stigma and create employment opportunities for people affected by mental health or addiction challenges. To be eligible for the award, a business must have been trading for at least two years and have evidence that it has provided meaningful training and/or employment to an employee or employees who have experienced mental health issues and/or addiction. Entries close on September 17. Visit: northlandbusinessawards.co.nz/enter/

Taronui access debate

Talks are taking place between Ngāti Rēhia and DoC regarding public vehicle access at the Taronui Recreation Reserve. Campaigners are seeking the department's permission to allow access part of the way along the conservation strip and to reduce the current 3.7km walking distance to 1.4km. The campaign for improved public access embraces not only access to the coastline but includes education and job creation, with an emphasis on Māori cultural values and history of the tangata whenua and their rohe. Also envisaged is enhancement of the reserve through planting and protection of the marine environment by means of a protocol, to be explored.