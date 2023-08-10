The prizewinners of the 9- to 13-year-old category with co-ordinators Anna Harding and Lexi Laybourn, and Climate Change Taitokerau Northland Trust board members Peter Bruce-Iri and Carol Peters.

The winners of Northland’s first Climate Action Film Contest have been crowned. Josh Stenbeck, Benjamin Butler, Oli Lasenby, and Locky DeMars and their film Collapse jointly took out the 14- to 18-year-old category along with Ayla Johnson, Talia Dalton, Rosie Hewitt, and Sieana Paterson for Intercept. Collapse also won the People’s Choice award. First place in the 9- to 13-year-olds category went to Influencing on the Environment by Kaylyn Haskell. Cleaning Our World: With Nicholas Connop by Aorangi Epiha, Rily Tzanadarkis, Trinity Pickford, Leah Niha, Bronson-Jaye Shortland, Dillon Henare, Nicole Harding, Alexis Smith, Mikaere Smith and their Purua School teacher Suzie Gray tied with From the Whenua to the Moana by Nakita Gardiner, Nerali Appelhof, Eden Flood, and Bailey Thomas from Ōhaeawai School for second place. Susannah Hovell’s Be the Solution, Not the Pollution won third place and the People’s Choice award. Seven films that address plastic pollution, fast fashion, farming and pest control were entered in the competition.

New NRU board chairman named

Andrew Golightly has been named as the new board chairman for Northland Rugby Union (NRU). Interim chair Riki Kinnaird announced the appointment on Tuesday and said it was the result of resignations from himself, Stan Semenoff and Andrew Ritchie last week. Golightly, well known in rugby as the former chair of NRU, current chair of the NZ Rugby Foundation and a former NZ Rugby board member, starts on August 31. Kinnaird said the NRU is well-placed to continue to lead and support rugby in Te Tai Tokerau.

Burglary attempt at Te Kamo

Police are investigating an attempted burglary at commercial premises on Station Rd in Te Kamo. Officers were called to the address at 7.47am yesterday and found the store fog cannon activated but no sign of the offenders. They were yet to make any arrests or to confirm if anything was stolen.

Whangārei Proud garage sale

Whangārei Proud at 65 John St is hosting a garage sale this Saturday from 8am to 11am. There will be a range of items for sale including clothing, furniture and other knick-knacks. The event is cash only, and there will be food and other services available on the day.















