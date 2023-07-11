Bring your citrus to be distributed in the South Island.

Check out your citrus trees, in particular sweet oranges and lemons, for fruit to send to the people of Christchurch, Dunedin, Clyde and the surrounding areas.

Your gifts will be delivered to fruit and vegetable food co-ops for distribution. Mainfreight in Whangārei has agreed to pay for a shipment of banana boxes full of citrus to the South Island.

Bring your freshly packed citrus to the Marist Sports Complex at Park Ave, Kensington on Sunday, July 23, Maungatapere Community Hall between 9.30am and 1.30pm, and The Spots Complex at Ngunguru from 9.30am to 1.30pm.

Contact Terry at ward41@xtra.co.nz or by calling 09 4350654, or Gary at gary@oneagencywhangarei.co.nz or by calling 021467514. Fruit picking can be arranged.

Phoney plumber in court pipeline

A man who is alleged to have pretended to be a plumber and conducted work in the Whangārei region has appeared in court. Iuta Tuiafiso entered not guilty pleas to one charge of pretending to be a registered plumber and one charge of being an unlicensed plumber. The charges are fineable only, and Tuiafiso will next appear in September for a case review hearing.

Pose your pet pals

It’s that time of year again when New Zealanders are encouraged to enter their favourite pet photo to win the cover of SPCA’s 2024 calendar and the title of SPCA Pet of the Year.

As an extra perk, if an entrant raises $150 or more, your best fur-end will be guaranteed a spot in the calendar or collage pages.

To enter, simply take a picture-perfect photo of your pet and create a profile on the competition website that truly captures the essence of your best pal, showcasing their quirks, unique charm and all the reasons they are worshipped.

SPCA Pets of the Year opens for entries on Wednesday, July 10 and closes on Sunday, August 27 at 10pm, with winners announced the following week.

Funds relieve rain pain

The Kaipara District Mayoral Relief Fund gave out a total of $532,443.94 to residents and ratepayers in the district.

Earlier this year, Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson established the fund to help support those severely affected by February’s extreme weather events, namely Cyclone Gabrielle and the Mangawhai rainfall event. The fund was a last-resort measure when other financial means were not available.

KDC recovery manager Glynis McCarthy said applications for the fund came from all over the district and totalled $2.3 million, exceeding the amount available.

Of the 119 grants given out, most payments went to individuals and families, with a number of marae, community groups and businesses also receiving funds. In many cases, the fund was not able to grant the full amount being requested by applicants, with part of the amount approved for relief. Some applications were declined or withdrawn because they received funds elsewhere or did not meet the criteria.

Grants were given out for roof and house repairs not covered by insurance, damaged accessways and footpaths, clearing debris, trees, flood-damaged furniture and other items from properties, broken and damaged culverts and septic tanks.

SA battling winter grey

The Salvation Army Winter Appeal is on to provide essential support to families in need during the challenging winter months and in the midst of a recession, high inflation and housing costs.

More information, including how to donate, is available at salvationarmy.org.nz/winterappeal.