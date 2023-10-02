Northland news in brief: Christmas Kai Box searching for donation drop-off locations

The carefully assorted Christmas kai boxes will be a welcome relief to families in Whangārei. Photo / Tania Whyte

It’s just 12 weeks away from Christmas, and the team at Christmas Kai Box Whangārei are searching for donation drop-off locations. Local businesses or organisations who have the space are being asked to help out by being a drop-off point. Message the Christmas Kai Box Facebook page for more details.

Show for spring

The talented cover band White Chapel Jak are playing this Saturday, October 7 at 8.30pm at the Mangawhai Tavern as part of their Spring Nights tour. Have a boogie to their range of well-known tunes and riffs to celebrate the beginning of spring. Tickets can be purchased through Eventfinda.

Trains for tamariki

Miniature trains are running at the heritage park in Maunu, Whangārei this Wednesday, October 4 from 10am onwards, courtesy of the Whangārei Model Engineering Club. At $2 a ride, tamariki can enjoy a ride around the park and perhaps visit Kiwi North.

Seniors expo

Age Concern Kaitāia and the Taiho Trust are hosting a seniors’ expo in Kaitāia tomorrow, October 4.

The expo, to help celebrate International Day of Older People, is at Te Ahu from 10am to 2pm tomorrow.

The event will have stalls and information on a variety of topics, including health and disability, safety, budgeting, home support, fitness and leisure and support services. Entry is by koha.

New KBA chairman

Josh Kirby, from Farmers in Kaitāia, is the new chairman of the Kaitāia Business Association.

Kirby, who replaces previous chairwoman Andrea Panther, was elected to the role at the KBA AGM last month.

Angela Phillipps, from Building Safer Communities, is the vice-chairwoman.

The executive committee is Panther (Hoskin Civil), David Aydon (Far North Reap), John Stewart (Printing.com Kaitāia), Lianne Kennedy (Rip Curl Kaitāia), Rose Vazey-Roberts (Nga Wawata Educare), Sheryl Hansford (Northland Planning and Development), and Shirley Neho (Kaitāia Civil Construction).

Have your bylaw say

In 2020, Kaipara District Council asked the public for feedback on the Consolidated General Bylaw (CGB). The CGB contains 10 different bylaw topics (parts). Feedback received during that review told the council the CGB was hard to use, and relevant information was difficult to access in its current format. As a result of this feedback, the council is reviewing each part with the aim to split the CGB into individual bylaws.

As part of this process, part five (advertising signs) and part seven (cemeteries and crematoria) are the next parts that are proposed to be taken out of the CGB and made into individual bylaws.

The council is asking the public for feedback on the proposed new bylaws, and associated amendments to the CGB. Feedback is open until November 2. Read the proposed bylaws and have your say at www.kaipara.govt.nz/have-your-say.