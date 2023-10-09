The Northland Chess Championship will be held on October 28 in Kerikeri.

The chessboards are set and the excitement is high for the Northland Chess Championship set for October 28 at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri. Last year, 130 players took part in the event but 150 are expected this year. Players are sorted into three age categories: junior, youth, and seniors, and will navigate a six-round Swiss-style tournament. To register visit: sites.google.com/view/kerikerichessclub/home

Police probe burglary

Police are investigating a burglary at a business on Marsden Point Rd shortly before 1.30am on Monday. Offenders reportedly smashed a glass door to gain entry before taking a number of items and fleeing in a vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, quoting job number P056300958. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

New bridge open

A new $3.5 million, 60-metre bridge key to the Otiria and Moerewa flood scheme has opened to vehicle traffic after construction of the Pokapu Rd bridge began in January. Northland Regional Councillor Geoff Crawford said the bridge was a critical part of a scheme designed to better protect the communities of Otiria and Moerewa from the adverse impacts of flooding. The smaller 18m bridge that was replaced acted like a dam in a flood, diverting flood waters towards Otiria and Moerewa and worsening flooding problems. The new structure has wider spans and along with an associated spillway due to be completed before Christmas is designed to allow three times more floodwater to pass underneath, enabling it to cope with a once-in-a-century flood event. The old bridge will be removed over the next few weeks and beams salvaged from it will be repurposed at Whangārei’s Quarry Gardens.

Homeless day of action

Tuesday is World Homeless Day and to help raise awareness about Whangārei’s rough sleepers Kotahitanga Whakaruruhau Kaitiaki Trust, in partnership with Open Arms 155 Whare Awhina, is hosting an event on canopy bridge. From 9am to 3pm, people can hear about the district’s pressing need for a night shelter and to talk to those experiencing homelessness firsthand.

Angel Bears helping kids

Since 2015, Northland’s Bald Angels has been donating tiny soft toys called Angel Bears to Northland police, who give them to children in need of comfort during callouts such as family harm incidents and road crashes. They are also used by other emergency services. Now they are being used by police in Wellington. Angel Bears can be found at hospitals, Women’s Refuges and social services around the Far North, as well as in emergency services vehicles for distribution to children in trauma.