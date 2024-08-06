Police have recently announced changes to their eligibility criteria for those interested in becoming a police officer. Photo / NZME

Give way for emergency vehicles

Northland emergency services are reminding the public to give way when they hear or see an emergency services vehicle responding under lights and sirens. Northland road policing manager Inspector Anne-Marie Fitchett says police have experienced drivers ignoring the police vehicle behind them or slowing right down without pulling over, delaying the response time in emergency situations. Drivers are required by law to pull to the side of the road and stop if it is safe to do so when an emergency vehicle approaches with sirens and lights. Make sure you check the road is clear before moving on.

Police criteria changes

Police have recently announced changes to their eligibility criteria for those interested in becoming a police officer. Applicants with a restricted licence will need to obtain their full licence before starting their training and there will also be a return to the 2017 eligibility criteria where people who hold a residency visa that enables them to work in New Zealand may apply. You must be at least 17 years old to apply and 18 when you start at police college and be able to speak, read, write and listen in English.

Fleeing driver arrested