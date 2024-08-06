Advertisement
Northland news in brief: Changes made to eligibility for wannabe police officers, Business Excellence Award nominations

Police have recently announced changes to their eligibility criteria for those interested in becoming a police officer. Photo / NZME

Give way for emergency vehicles

Northland emergency services are reminding the public to give way when they hear or see an emergency services vehicle responding under lights and sirens. Northland road policing manager Inspector Anne-Marie Fitchett says police have experienced drivers ignoring the police vehicle behind them or slowing right down without pulling over, delaying the response time in emergency situations. Drivers are required by law to pull to the side of the road and stop if it is safe to do so when an emergency vehicle approaches with sirens and lights. Make sure you check the road is clear before moving on.

Police criteria changes

Police have recently announced changes to their eligibility criteria for those interested in becoming a police officer. Applicants with a restricted licence will need to obtain their full licence before starting their training and there will also be a return to the 2017 eligibility criteria where people who hold a residency visa that enables them to work in New Zealand may apply. You must be at least 17 years old to apply and 18 when you start at police college and be able to speak, read, write and listen in English.

Fleeing driver arrested

Police have taken a man into custody following a fleeing driver incident in Tikipunga on Tuesday morning. Around 5.16am a police unit sighted a stolen vehicle on Kiripaka Rd. After signalling for the driver to stop, they instead took off at speed. The vehicle then failed to take a corner further along the road and collided with a lamp post where a 22-year-old was taken into custody. The other occupant fled the vehicle on foot and had not been located. The stolen vehicle was recovered and taken for forensic examination and charges for the 22-year-old man are being considered.

Crash investigated

Emergency services responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Monday night around 8.40pm. A vehicle failed to take a corner and landed upside down in a ditch. Two people suffered injuries and one person was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition. Police said on Tuesday they were in the very early stages of an investigation into the crash.

Nominations wanted

Nominations are now open for the publicly nominated sections of the Northland Business Excellence Awards. The nominations are welcome for businesses showing outstanding customer service in the More FM Northland Customer Choice Award, young people excelling in the He Poutama Taitamariki (Youth Employee/Employer of the Year) Award, and visionary business leaders in the Northern Advocate Business Hall of Fame Award. Nominations close September 20, go to northlandbusinessawards.co.nz for details.

