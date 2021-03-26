Northland news in brief: Carer wanted for home of former Prime Minister; Heads Art Trail on again

Heritage New Zealand wants a customer service superstar to host visitors and care for Ruatuna, the birthplace of former New Zealand Prime Minister Gordon Coates, near Matakohe.

Plea for help at heritage home

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga is looking for a customer service superstar from the Kaipara to host visitors and care for Ruatuna, its property near Matakohe.

Nationally significant as the birthplace of former New Zealand Prime Minister Gordon Coates, Ruatuna also has important links with the development of stock breeding in New Zealand and for its wider significance to the Kaipara area.

Applications close at 5pm on April 6. For more information about the role, an application form and how to apply, go to https://www.heritage.org.nz/get-involved/job-vacancies

Heads art trail returns

After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the Whangārei Heads Art Trail is on again this Easter weekend.

The art trail on April 4 and 5 will feature the work of Whangārei Heads artists and some exciting new guests.

Expect to see textiles, prints, paintings, photographs, jewellery, ceramics, woodwork, sculpture, stone carving and glass. All of the work is original and all are made in Northland.

The map of the 14 venues and artist details are free to download from www.whangareiheadsartstrail.org.nz or they can be picked up from Tamaterau Hall, Parua Bay Community Centre, McLeod Bay Hall and Taurikura Hall.

Feel the chamber music beat

Trio Élan, a new ensemble made up of three of New Zealand's leading chamber musicians - violinist Donald Armstrong, saxophonist Simon Brew and pianist Sarah Watkins - plays in Whangārei tomorrow. In a rare and exclusive programme which showcases the sounds of three wildly different instruments, audiences will be swept along by music from France, New Zealand, Argentina and the US.

The trio play at the Old Library Building Arts Centre, in Rust Ave, from 2.30pm. Tickets from whangareimusic.org.nz.

All that jazz in Onerahi

The Northern Jazz Society has lined up another concert for next month.

The society will host "The Little Band", with Bruce McKinnon, John Bell and Alan Thomas at Flames Hotel, Onerahi, from 2pm to 4.30pm on April 11. Admission is $10 for members and $15 for non-members.

Power tools stolen

Police are investigating the theft of multiple power tools from a Whangārei retail store on Thursday. The thefts occurred on Commerce St at around 3.30pm. Officers were speaking with staff and witnesses to determine what occurred.

What Now comes to town

Popular kids' television show What Now is coming to Whangārei this weekend. Children can meet presenter Stella Maris as part of the Whangārei District Council's Family Fun Day on Saturday in Pohe Island, Riverside Dr, from 10am to 1pm. Maris and the What Now crew will be in Tikipunga's Potters Park on Corks Rd on Sunday from 7.30am to 10am for lots of gunge-filled fun.

Budget date confirmed

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has revealed to MPs that this year's Budget will be on Thursday, May 20.

He revealed the date at the finance and expenditure committee this morning while he was talking about the Budget Policy Statement.

Little is known about what will be in the Budget at this stage though the Government has set aside a significant amount of money for its housing supply announcement.