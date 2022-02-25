What Whangārei's Rose St bus terminal will look like after a $1.5 million upgrade that starts on Monday.



Bus terminal upgrade

Work on a $1.5 million upgrade of Whangārei's Rose St bus terminal will start next week.

The upgrade is to begin on Monday, with bus operations moving to Vine St for the next three months.

While the work is being done, the Rose St terminal area will be closed off.

The CityLink buses will operate from Vine St, where some carparks will be changed to bus stops and temporary seating will be installed.

Stage one of the two-stage project is due to be completed late in May and will include new, modern bus shelters that offer better weather protection; raised pedestrian crossings on Rose and Bank Sts to improve safety for pedestrians; a wider pavement so buses can safely pass each other inside the terminal; more bus stops at the terminal to serve more bus services in future; and a new bus stop on Bank St.

Stage two of the project will include upgrading the main terminal building and the footpath alongside it and this will be done when funding is made available.

Tangihua Lions Lodge open day

Tangihua Lions Lodge has an open day today with a fun day in the bush for visitors.

The road to the lodge - Omana Rd, Waiotira - will be open from 9am to 3pm, with the road not open often.

''We are regularly asked if people can use the lodge road for access, especially if they have young children. Because we hire it out exclusively the answer is usually no.''

The Trust and Mid Western Lions will be operating the following activities today: 9.30am - noon, confidence course; 11.30am, walk to the kauri grove; 11.30am, orienteering course, meet at lodge; 11.30am, conservation walk to check mustelid traps and bait stations; noon–1.30pm, swim at the swimming hole; 1.30pm, a talk on the conservation programme and the lodge at the lodge.

For more information check out www.thelionslodge.co.nz/open-day

Free literacy and numeracy training

Free literacy and numeracy tutoring is available in Kaitaia through Far North REAP.

The courses, run by Allan Daun, are on Mondays from 5pm to 6.30pm at the Far North REAP at 33 Puckey Ave.

Daun has assisted many students in their careers in trades and NZ Services – many are now working in their chosen fields.

For further information go to the Far North REAP Facebook page, contact Simone Edwards on 09 408 1380 ext. 718 or simonee@farnorthreap.org.nz.

Marua trail bike ride

The Marua Hall Fundraising Trail Bike Ride is on tomorrow from 8am – 3pm.

The trail ride is at Browns Farm on Jubilee Rd, Marua, and there are tracks for adults, 16s and under, and kids.

All proceeds of this ride go towards the upkeep of the Marua Community Hall. Specifically to replace windows and to repaint, as the hall is in constant need of upkeep and repair. This event is the hall's main fundraiser for the year and is organised by a group of local volunteers.

It will be run under current vaccine passport Covid-19 rules.

For more details go to www.facebook.com/groups/3040687962836210/?ref=share

No bail for meth accused

Facing 15 charges relating to alleged methamphetamine dealing, Paul Gillespie, 41, was refused electronically-monitored bail when he appeared in the Whangārei District Court via audio-visual link from a prison.

The Crown opposed the application. Gillespie's offending is alleged to involve 114g of methamphetamine.

He is charged with eight counts of supplying methamphetamine; three of possessing meth for supply; a charge of possession of meth, and three of possessing equipment, materials, or precursor substances for manufacturing meth.

Gillespie previously pleaded not guilty to all charges and elected a trial by jury. His next scheduled court appearance is for a case review hearing, again via AV link, on March 1.

