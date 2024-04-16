City Link fares are increasing for children. Photo / NZME

Youth bus fares are changing in Northland from May 1 as the Government plans to reduce public transport funding. City Link and Bus Link fares will mean: Children aged under-4 go free; it’s $1 for kids 5 to 18; and $2 for those 18 and over. The fare change won’t affect the Community Service Card and SuperGold Card holders.

Tiki Taane show

Kiwi musician Tiki Taane will perform his show, Mai Te Uira, at OneOneSix in Whangārei on May 31. Original artwork by Kereama Taepa will accompany Taane’s performance of traditional and electronic instruments. Tickets available from the venue.

Woman arrested

Police arrested an 18-year-old woman who reportedly broke into an Ōtangarei home with two others and demanded car keys from a woman inside the home. The 18-year-old appeared in the Whangārei District Court yesterday but police are still searching for her female accomplices.

Fix it day

Repair Cafe Whangārei will be at Reyburn House Gallery on Saturday from 1.30pm to 4pm. Volunteers will be able to help repair clothing, soft toys, bikes, electronics, woodwork; sharpen tools and knives, and assist with computer software. People are encouraged to purchase cafe items to help cover venue hire.

Learn to perform

Residents can learn kapa haka, poi, action songs and entry waiata during an eight-week programme at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri. The programme, led by Ngāti Rēhia’s Rawi Pere and her daughter Crystal Harden, will run on Tuesdays from April 30 to June 25 between 6.30 and 8.30pm. It will culminate in a performance on June 25 during Matariki week where participants will take the stage on front of friends and whānau. The opportunity is supported by the Bay of Islands Whangaroa Community Board, is koha donation and open to participants from all cultures aged 16 and above. No experience is necessary. Visit www.turnercentre.co.nz or phone 0800 200 411.



