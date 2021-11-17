Northland news in brief: Bridge lights up for Pancreatic Cancer Day; and free GP consultations

Whangārei's Canopy Bridge will be lit up in purple today to mark World Pancreatic Cancer Day.



Around 540 Kiwis die every year from pancreatic cancer and today Whangārei's Canopy Bridge will turn purple, along with 54 other landmarks across the country, to mark World Pancreatic Cancer Day. Pancreatic cancer has the lowest five-year survival rate of all major cancers (only 12 per cent) and the number of Kiwis being diagnosed is increasing. In nearly every country, pancreatic cancer is the only major cancer with a single-digit five-year survival rate globally (2-9 per cent) and 12 per cent in New Zealand. Unlike most cancers, there is no screening test and often no signs or symptoms in its early stage.

Rainbow Falls death

The death of a man at Rainbow Falls in Kerikeri is not suspicious, police say. The man's body was found shortly before 8am yesterday by Northland Police Search and Rescue staff working alongside Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) volunteers. A search for the man was launched at the Rainbow Falls/Waianiwaniwa walking track on Tuesday at around 1.45pm, during which time his vehicle was found in the car park. Head of the Northland Police Search and Rescue Senior Sergeant Cliff Metcalfe said they returned yesterday morning and located the man's body.

GPs consulted on Covid

Whangārei and Kaitaia had the highest uptake of free GP consultations on offer to discuss the Covid vaccine. The majority of the 215 patients who utilised the Mahitahi Hauora Primary Health Entity's initiative were women and from areas with higher socio-economic deprivation. Around 48 per cent were NZ European, compared to 40 per cent Māori. Mahitahi chief executive Jensen Webber said their data showed the offer was reaching vulnerable community groups. People living in Tai Tokerau either unvaccinated or who have received only their first jab can book a free appointment at any general practice in the region - even if they are not enrolled – until November 30.

Pregnant woman in crash

A pregnant woman was airlifted to Whangārei Hospital after her car collided with an empty logging truck in the Far North. The 25 weeks-pregnant woman was driving on Peria Valley Rd, around 500m from State Highway 1 in Peria, when the crash occurred shortly after 9am yesterday . The Advocate understands two children were in the car with her. The Kaitaia Volunteer Fire Brigade assisted St John paramedics from Doubtless Bay to treat two people hurt in the crash. A St John spokeswoman said a patient in a serious condition and another in moderate condition were airlifted to Whangārei Hospital. Enquiries are continuing into the cause of the crash.

Rescue Chopper appeal

Northlanders are encouraged to donate to the Northland Rescue Chopper's Annual Appeal, using the official appeal envelope sent out to more than 60,000 locals last week. . A second wave of envelopes are due to be sent out in December. As of yesterday, the rescue choppers have completed 1,122 emergency flights - surpassing their busiest year for emergency callouts recorded last year with 1,115 flights.