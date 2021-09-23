Northland news in brief: Border checkpoint speedsters to be fined; motor neurone disease fundraiser hits $10,000

Anybody found speeding through Northland's southern Covid border control checkpoints could be fined.

Police are warning motorists that any found speeding at the Northland boundary checkpoints could be fined. They said infringement notices were issued to motorists found to be ignoring temporary speed limits in place. This included a man stopped at a northern checkpoint early on Monday. He was allowed through but accelerated to more than 90km/h as he left the checkpoint so he received several infringement notices. In all, 34 vehicles were turned away at the five northern checkpoints on Monday, compared with 112 vehicles at the southern checkpoints.

MND fundraising auction

Whangārei resident David Seymour raised nearly $10,000 during a campaign that saw many of his possessions sold off during a three-month Trade Me auction that began in June. Seymour, who lives with motor neurone disease, staged a digital auction called "David's Unusables" that got rid of everyday items he can no longer use, including hiking boots, running gear, boxing gloves, a bicycle, a lawnmower, swimming flippers and gardening equipment. All funds raised will be donated to MND New Zealand, a charity that supports people living with the disease. The campaign also generated more than 9 million impressions, and a marketing value of almost half a million dollars to the cause. "We're so thankful to David Seymour for his involvement in our 'David's Unusables' campaign, which is designed to chart the real-life decline of a person living with MND," an MND spokesperson said. "Our core objective was to raise awareness and educate people about the devastating impact of the disease."

Three Waters poll

The Far North District Council is about to ask residents what they think of the Government's proposed Three Waters Reform, which would see all water and wastewater services in Auckland and Northland combined under one organisation. The survey of people chosen at random from the electoral roll will be carried out by independent pollsters Key Research and will run until October 22. People not picked for the survey will still be able to have a say via the council's website. The results will be reported to November's council meeting.

Second funding round

Following on from the first round of funding from the Northland Events Fund this year, Northland Inc has announced that applications for the second round of funding will open next Friday, October 1. Focused on distributing event funding which drives regional visits through investment in high impact, innovative and sustainable event activity, the first round of funding delivered support for several key regional events to a total investment of $548,000. Applications close on October 29 and applicants can find all relevant information at https://www.northlandnz.com/northland-events-fund.

Ruawai College plans event

Ruawai College is running a Pancake Page and Tyre Flipping Carnival-style event on Thursday next week, September 30, to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week. The aim is to break down barriers between the community and kura and open more pathways for the students. The college will host academic and artistic activities on offer (mural design and science fun) to help encourage and promote all five ways of wellbeing - connect, be active, take notice, learn, and give. Because Northland remains under alert level 2 conditions the event will not be open to the community - but the school will release video and photographic footage afterwards.

Meat-cleaver confrontation

A road worker was confronted by a man armed with a meat cleaver in Helena Bay on Thursday. The man approached a Fulton Hogan employee at road works along Russell Rd, about 20km northeast of Hikurangi, around 1pm. Police were phoned before the situation could escalate, and the man fled in a vehicle before officers arrived. Police were speaking to witnesses as part of follow-up inquiries. No arrest had been made at edition time.