One of the spectacular routes on the upcoming Bay of Islands Walking Weekend is to Cape Brett.

Keen walkers are encouraged to don their hiking boots for the ninth annual Bay of Islands Walking Weekend. The four-day event takes place from October 13 to 16 and involves a huge variety of walks that include night time kiwi walks, overnight stays at Cape Brett, kayaking, cycling, three vineyard walks, and other rambles to remote and hard to access spots on the peninsula. Walking Weekend board trustee William Fuller said the event's aim was to show how much was on offer in the Bay of Islands. For more information or to sign up visit www.boiwalkingweekend.co.nz

House damaged by kitchen fire

A house on Kaikohe's Ōmāpere Rd was damaged in a kitchen fire on Monday afternoon. The alarm was raised at 3.40pm with the occupants managing to extinguish the blaze before the fire brigade arrived. Volunteer firefighters used fans to ventilate the smoke-logged house and used a thermal camera to check for hotspots in the fire-damaged walls and ceiling.

Trade fair returns

The Young Enterprise Scheme's Trade Fair is returning to the Old Packhouse Market in Kerikeri on Saturday, August 13, from 8am-1pm. The annual event showcases businesses created by high school students from Bream Bay and Ruawai in the south to Kaitaia in the north and as far west as Panguru. Coordinator Gary Larkan said this year's crop of up to 50 student products include a supplement made from the medicinal kumarahou plant, a sailing school for teenagers, laser engraving, a game based on different political systems, and Polynesian hair care products. Prizes will be awarded for best presentation and customer choice. Anyone who buys a product will also be in the running for prizes.

Enterprising bus tour

Residents of Kaikohe and the surrounding districts are invited to join a free bus tour of the Ngawhā Innovation and Enterprise Park taking shape just east of the town. The combined workshop and tour sessions will start at 10am and 2pm on Wednesday, August 10, from the Ngawhā Park office next to the Mobil service station at 21 Broadway.

NAIT warning from MPI

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is reminding farmers that stock transport companies are checking their cattle and deer are tagged and registered under the National Animal Identification and Tracing (NAIT) scheme. Under the NAIT scheme, all cattle or deer must be fitted with a NAIT tag and registered in the NAIT system by the time the animal is 180 days old, or before the animal is moved off farm. MPI's national manager of animal welfare and NAIT compliance Gray Harrison said transporting an untagged animal was an offence and transporters could be liable unless the truck driver has a declaration from the supplier stating the animals were tagged and registered.

Progressive dinner

A collaboration between Whangārei restaurants Aqua, Roost and AstroBoy will make up a "progressive dinner" on Saturday, August 13. Entrees will be served at Aqua, with mains at Roost and desserts AstroBoy. Tickets can be purchased at Roost Restaurant and Bar for $150 per person.

Reports of gunshots

Police responded to reports of gunshots on Paroa Bay Rd, Russell, on Monday afternoon. However, the reports could not be substantiated, police said. There were no reports of injuries.