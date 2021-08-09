Northland news in brief: Boat taking on water

The boat taking in water off Beach Rd in Onerahi is among a number of problem boats around the Northland coast. Photo / Supplied

Northland Regional Council staff have removed fuel from a boat that took on water just off Onerahi.

Regional harbourmaster Jim Lyle said the boat was just one of many around the Northland coast that were in problem state and would have to be removed.

The owner of the boat just off Beach Rd by Johnson St is believed to be in jail.

Lyle said there were about seven or eight in Whangaroa Harbour and a few in Whangārei Harbour and around One Tree Pt that would eventually have to be removed.

"In some cases, people are anchoring and leaving and their boats end up dragging on the beach or sinking. It's an ongoing issue around the coast but we deal with the owners and either try and remove the boats or make them seaworthy."

Man allegedly spotted speeding

A person wanted by Whangārei police was allegedly spotted speeding and later did a runner when officers arrived at his house.

A police northern communications spokesman said officers clocked a driver wanted by police doing 50km/h in a 30km/h zone about 12pm in Otangarei yesterday and signalled for him to stop. He did not stop but was not pursued by police.

Officers turned up at his house and found the vehicle he was driving but not him.

Inquiries were ongoing to locate him.

Investigation after death

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a 28-year-old man after an incident at Te Tii, north of Kerikeri, last month. The man's associates dropped him off at Bay of Islands Hospital in Kawakawa about 3.30am on July 10. He was flown by helicopter to Auckland Hospital where he died shortly afterwards. At the time police said they believed there had been an altercation between the deceased and a man who lived at the address in Te Tii. Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell said the investigation was ongoing.

Senior of the year

The Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year Te Mātāpuputu o te Tau celebrates Kiwis aged 70 and over who continue to champion causes, inspire and give back. Now is the time for New Zealanders of all ages to express their appreciation and admiration for the achievements of our Senior New Zealanders. Nominations close August 31. To nominate, visit: nzawards.org.nz/nominate

Jazz and Blues Festival

Pre-sales for the upcoming Bay of Islands Jazz and Blues Festival are well ahead of the same time in previous years, organiser Shirley May says. May told Thursday's Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board meeting, people were "starving" for musical experiences after more than a year of Covid disruption and the cancellation of last year's festival. So far 600 tickets have been sold for the August 13-15 event, compared to the usual 300-400 a little more than a week from opening night.