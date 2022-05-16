Greer James accepts her Overall Excellence Award at the Blue Light Life Skills programme. Photo / Blue Light

Two Kamo teens became award winners as they took part in the Blue Light Life Skills programme at Whenuapai Airport Base in Auckland. Greer James, 15, won the Overall Excellence Award while Kade Cuff, 14, took home the Overall Merit Award. Blue Light's Life Skills co-ordinator Abbe-Mae Henry said James demonstrated the qualities of maturity, respect and intuition, and built individual and group mana. Cuff's award was in response to his effort to foster a team environment, encouragement and respectful communication with fellow team members, Henry said. The programme runs in partnership with NZ Defence Force and provides 14- to 17-year-olds with critical life skills such as self-development, self-control and teamwork that enables young people to be successful at home, school, in communities and in employment.

Kade Cuff receives his Overall Merit Award at the Blue Light Life Skills programme. Photo / Blue Light

Dairy raid thwarted

Potential thieves trying to break into Whau Valley Dairy hurriedly left the scene after being disturbed during their attempts. The dairy on Kamo Rd was targeted at around midnight on Sunday. A police spokesperson said the offenders fled the area in a vehicle.

Graffiti clean-up

Graffiti targeting a community-built public toilet on Paihia's Marsden Rd was cleaned up on Sunday by council contractors. The toilets, once described as the worst in New Zealand, were rebuilt and turned into a functional work of art by Focus Paihia volunteers in 2012. The graffiti attack occurred over the weekend and left the loos covered in pink tags and scrawls. Walls, handrails and seats were also defaced. Any information should be passed to police by calling 105 or to Paihia CCTV by direct message on Facebook.

Grass fire put out

Ōkaihau Fire Brigade was called out to extinguish a 50sq m grass fire under trees at Mangamuka School Rd at around 12.30pm yesterday . Kerikeri and Kaitaia brigades also dispatched but were not required.

Boxing club appeal

The Kaitāia Boxing Club is seeking expressions of interest for their Annual Charity Boxing event in September. Any keen entrants are asked to reach out to the club and its coaches via kbclub2015@gmail.com. The club says there will be a 12-week training programme starting in June for committed boxers in the lead-up to the September 24 charity event.

Pink Ribbon brunch

The Ngātiwai Trust Board's Kaimanaaki team is hosting a Pink Ribbon Brunch at 10am on Thursday at the Hihiaua Cultural Centre. The event is in support of the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand, a not-for-profit organisation that promotes breast cancer education, awareness, research and early detection and funds the latest technologies while actively supporting patients with breast cancer. Ngāti Hine Health Trust will be supporting the Pink Ribbon Brunch by providing Covid vaccinations and flu shots. To book a space, fill out an online registration form via the Ngātiwai Trust Board Facebook page.