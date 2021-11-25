Northland news in brief: Bloodied man found in road. Record fair in town

Police at the scene on Whangārei Heads Rd where a man was found injured on Thursday afternoon. Photo / NZME

Police are still determining whether a man found covered in blood on a

Whangārei roadside was linked to violent road rage in Onerahi. A police spokesman said officers were still piecing together what exactly happened around 1.45pm on Thursday. According to police, two women had beaten up a male driver after they rear-ended his car on Whangārei Heads Rd. Up to four police vehicles rushed to the scene where a 22-year-old man was discovered injured on the side of Whangārei Heads Rd, around 600m from the Onerahi Rd turnoff. Witnesses described seeing the man lying in a pool of blood while officers hurriedly waved passing traffic through. The man was transported by ambulance to Whangārei Hospital in a serious condition. Police could not confirm whether the male driver was the same man taken to hospital. The Advocate understands the two women were found by police shortly after the encounter.

Record fair

It's been said for decades that the vinyl record is dying, but new vinyl records are one of the largest growth areas in the music industry.

But secondhand vinyl has always been in demand and Northland vinyl junkies can get their fix at the latest Whangārei Record Collectors Fair tomorrow. It will be held at 116 Bank St, Whangārei, from 10am on Saturday.

Vegan mince

Meat-free mince made in Northland has won an award at the New Zealand Food Awards.

Vegetable Mince - Mexican Style, by Whangārei vegan food manufacture Vince, has won the Pantry Award.

The company was named a winner of the section at the awards this week. The overall winner of the Supreme Award was Wild Fermentary, from Auckland, which took out the top prize with its Smoky Kāpeti sauerkraut.

Cut by glass - not stabbed

Police have dispelled rumours a woman was stabbed in Whangārei on Thursday morning. Officers were called to an address on Bethell Pl in Raumanga at 8.16am after multiple reports about disorderly behaviour. A police spokesman said they found a woman with a cut on her arm caused by a glass window. She was taken by ambulance to Whangārei Hospital.

Save the kauri

A new project to safeguard Northland's kauri forests will be launched with a family fun and information day this Saturday at Puketi Forest. The event, He Rā Whakawhanaungatanga (day of establishing relationships), will include kai, entertainment, talks about the ngahere, a presentation about Puketi Forest Trust's predator control and training programmes, and the official launch of Te Rūnanga-ā-Iwi-o-Ngāpuhi's Kaitiaki Kauri team. It will take place from 10am-3pm at the Waihoanga Gorge Kauri Walk, opposite 542 Puketi Rd. RSVP to puketi@ngapuhi.org for catering purposes.

Police come across burning car

Police are investigating a car fire on State Highway 10 just south of the Kerikeri crossroads. A police patrol came across the burning car about 3.15am on Thursday and called in Kerikeri Fire Brigade. Fire chief Les Wasson said the car was well alight when firefighters arrived but no other property was threatened. The car was not reported stolen at the time.

Chopper fundraiser

The Kaitaia Volunteer Fire Brigade's annual fundraising appeal to support the Northland Rescue Helicopter is on today. All are welcome at the Fire Brigade on Commerce St for a free breakfast with a gold coin koha. It runs from 6am to noon.

Dormer wins

Brett Dormer of Kaitaia Golf Club was the winner of the senior division for this year's prestigious Northland Men's Champion of Champions golf tournament held on Sunday. This is the second win for Dormer in recent years, who also won the title back in 2019.