Melissa, Kereama, Jesse and Hemi Laughton from Katikati, were one of many families to participate in the annual bird hunting season at the Kaituna Wildlife Management Reserve in Eastern Fish & Game region.

Feedback from hunters on the opening weekend of bird hunting season was positive, according to organisers, as 60,000 Kiwis turned up for the annual tradition. The day saw many families come together for a day out of hunting as part of the age-old tradition. Northland Fish & Game Officer Graham Gallaghan said good numbers of birds were seen and some hunters were able to get close to filling bag limits.

Minor crashes

Two minor crashes occurred on Saturday with some people receiving moderate injuries. One crash occurred around 12.20pm with police receiving reports of a two-motorcycle crash on Hohaia Rd, Mitimiti in the Far North. Three people received minor to moderate injuries and police are making inquiries. A second crash took place on State Highway 1 near Wehirua Rd, Okaihau around 5.15pm on Saturday. One person received minor to moderate injuries.

Lotto winners

Fourteen lucky Lotto players, including two from Northland, will be jumping for joy after winning over $23 000 in the Lotto Second Division this weekend. One lucky player also won over $45,000 in the Powerball Second Division. If you bought your ticket on MyLotto or at Tony’s Stationery & Lotto, you could be one of the two Nothland winners.

Mother’s Day dash

One lucky Northland mum will be able to grab her dream gift with The Great Mother’s Day Trolley Dash run by Mitre 10 Mega Whangārei and The Hits Northland. The winner will get three minutes to race around the store and take-home whatever lands in the trolley. Mitre 10 Mega Whangārei will also match the value of the winner’s trolley with a donation to Kind Hands Respite Care Cottage, to help them continue supporting Northland parents and whānau. Entries are available at the store or by calling The Hits Northland.

Hatea Loop detour

Users of the Whangārei Hatea Loop should be made aware that there will be a detour around Kotuitui Whitinga footbridge all day Monday, May 6 and if it rains, Thursday. The detour is 800m up Herekino St and down Port Rd and back on to the loop via the Pocket Park.

Whangārei author up for award

Whangarei author Michael Botur has been four times shortlisted for the Sir Julius Vogel Awards 2024, making him the most-nominated writer for this year. The awards recognise excellence in science fiction and fantasy by New Zealanders, and Northlanders have only been nominated twice. Botur’s nominations are for the collection, Bloodalcohol, the book’s cover and the stories within.



































