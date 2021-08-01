Northland news in brief: Big Lotto win; women crashes car into building

Two punters from Northland won big in the Lotto and Powerball Second Division. Photo / Michael Bradley

Two Northland Lotto outlets sold winning Lotto and Powerball Second Division tickets drawn on Saturday.

In total, 10 lucky Lotto players throughout New Zealand will be enjoying a boost to their bank account after each winning $24,860 in the Second Division and two punters won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $32,314.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Four Square Coopers Beach in Northland and Pak N Save Whangarei in Whangārei.

The winning Lotto numbers were 6, 8, 23, 29, 34, 40 with Bonus number 1, and Powerball 3.

Car crashes into building

A female was seriously injured after the car she was driving slammed into a building on Normanby St in Dargaville.

The crash happened about 3.10pm on Saturday.

She was initially taken to the Dargaville Medical Centre and then flown to the Whangārei Hospital.

A second person, believed to be a male, was attended to by St John paramedics at the scene.

In another crash, emergency services were called to state highway 1 just south of Kawakawa about 12.50pm yesterday after a car went into a ditch.

The driver suffered moderate injuries.

Temporary road closure

A temporary road closure will be in place along Tutukaka Block Rd between 10.30am and 11.30am this Wednesday, August 4.

There will be no access to and from that road during the closure and motorists are being urged to plan ahead.

The closure is to allow for pole replacement to be carried out by Northpower.

Stop/go traffic control will be in place outside of the closure times, from 8.30am to 4pm on the day.

Smile free dental day

Smile NZ free dental day programme is offering one treatment for Community Service Card holders for free in Northland, starting next week.

The free dental days will be held at Gentle Dental in Ruakākā on August 13, Mangawhai Dental Clinic on August 14 and 21, and at Kensington Dental Centre in Whangārei on August 21.

People are advised not to call the dental practices directly but to call 0800373376 to book an appointment.

Help at community lunch

The Otamatea Kaipara Community Services is on the hunt for two to three volunteers to help out once a month with its community lunch.

The lunch is held at the Mangawhai Community Hall.

Those keen should contact Pauline Wilson on 0212510225.

The next two events are at the St John Hall at Maungaturoto on August 4 and at the Mangawhai Community Hall on August 12.

Play accordion

A free trial for those keen to play accordion will be held at Oromahoe, starting at 3.45pm on Tuesday.

Children between the ages of 5 and 8 will learn to read music, play individually and in a group.

Parents are welcome to learn alongside their children.

Contact Debbie 02108211637.