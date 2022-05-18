The Big Little Boots Giveaway aims to help 100 Northland kids get out on the sports field. Photo / supplied

One hundred new pairs of rugby boots are destined for the feet of the region's tamariki as part of Hirepool's new partnership with Northland Rugby. The equipment hire company is giving away the boots to youngsters who don't have the essential footwear they need to get out on the field with their mates. Dave Glover, branch manager from Hirepool, said the region was brimming with talent and enthusiasm in its junior rugby ranks but a lack of gear may be preventing them from realising their potential. The Big Little Boots Giveaway is open until May 18. Anyone can nominate a deserving child, up to the age of 12, at www.littleboots.co.nz The 100 lucky kids and their families will be invited to collect their new boots from the Hirepool Whangārei branch at the end of the month, where they will be greeted by players and the mascot from the Taniwha rugby team.

Shooting investigation

Police are continuing to investigate a shooting in Kamo on Tuesday afternoon. The occupant of a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle parked on the side of the road in front of a house in Station Rd at around 1.30pm. "Another person was taking cover behind his vehicle at the time the shots were fired," police said. No one was injured. Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information that may assist police is asked to contact 105 and quote file number 220517/2763. Information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Road sealing motion

Councillor Mate Radich will attempt to pass a motion at today's Far North District Council meeting calling for the sealing of a section of Parapara Rd in Doubtless Bay. Radich said school bus companies had voiced concerns about Parapara Hill and contractors were constantly fixing potholes, corrugations and mud. Over the years the council had sealed other problem hills at Te Hapua, Henderson Bay and Spains Rd. Parapara Rd residents are expected to attend the meeting.

Firecrews' mandate plea

Social Credit leader Chris Leitch is calling on Fire and Emergency NZ to scrap firefighter vaccination mandates before more volunteers leave. Leitch, who was responding to a story in the Advocate on Friday about an exodus of volunteer firefighters in the Mid North especially, said keeping the mandates posed more risk to the public from having insufficient resources to attend fires and car crashes than any risk from Covid-19. "Those mandates also pose a risk to fire service staff with insufficient backup and overwork, stress and mental health issues," Whangārei-based Leitch said. "Police are no longer working under mandates and it's ridiculous to suggest that fire personnel coming into contact with the public pose more risk than police coming into contact with the public."