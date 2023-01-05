Ōpua yacht Wetherly, owned by Bay of Islands Sailing Week founders Tony and Nina Kiff, rounding Nine Pin Rock during the 2019 event. Photo / Will Calver (Ocean Photography)

Sailing anniversary

In its 20th anniversary year, the Bay of Islands Sailing Week regatta has received a significant funding boost in the form of two grants from contestable regional events funds. The regatta regularly attracts more than 100 boats, mostly from outside Northland, with entries for the 2023 regatta already at 78. It will be based in Ōpua, from January 24 to 27, with racing throughout the Bay of Islands.

Unscathed in wind

This week’s subtropical storm caused remarkably little damage at sea with just two minor incidents reported so far to Northland’s harbourmaster. A boat dragged its anchor in Whangārei’s Hātea River and hit a wharf at Port Nikau, and another boat reportedly dragged its anchor at Paihia but the situation was resolved before authorities arrived. Harbourmaster Jim Lyle said more damage could come to light in coming days as people who had been hunkering down went out to check on their vessels. Wind gusts in the Bay of Islands peaked at 110km/h on Wednesday, according to MetService.

Firefighters keep waters at bay

Firefighters were called to save shops on Kaitaia’s main street from being inundated by floodwaters after Wednesday’s heavy rain. The Kaitaia brigade was called about 5.20pm as water pooling near the old Pak’nSave site, possibly from a blocked stormwater drain, flooded a right-of-way and threatened to enter the rear of businesses along Commerce St. Volunteers pumped the water level down then handed the scene over to contractors for a permanent fix.

New trail for riders

A new bike trail has opened in the Mid North offering an extension to the Twin Coast Cycle Trail for experienced riders. The trail links Ōpua and Kawakawa via unsealed Oromahoe and Whangae roads and is steep in places. Most of the route is shared with cars except for a newly built section of dedicated bike trail linking Whangae Rd with Kawakawa so cyclists don’t have to ride over the Three Bridges on State Highway 1 to reach town. The new trail, which opened on December 24, is not suitable for children or people new to cycling. The original cycle route along the Ōpua-Kawakawa rail corridor has been reopened for summer but riders need to catch a shuttle train between Te Ake Ake and Taumarere, a distance of about 3km.

Irish band to play in Northland

Irish powerhouse band the Barleyshakes - Alan and Kristin Kelly - will play three dates in Northland this month as part of their NZ tour. Together they bring upbeat sounds of Ireland on sweet fiddle and spirited guitar. They will play at Classics in the Cove, at Waipū with Albi and the Wolves; The Turner Centre, Kerikeri, on January 25 and One One Six, Whangārei, on January 26. For ticketing info go to www.barleyshakes.com.



