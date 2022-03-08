The Ocean Swim Series' Paihia to Russell Ocean swim is back again in May.

The Banana Boat New Zealand Ocean Swim Series' Paihia to Russell Ocean swim is back again on May 7. There's something for every outgoing water lover - from 200m kids' events to the big one, a 3.3km swim, and even a new amphibian swim-run event. Organisers say excited swimmers signed up the moment registrations opened. For all the details visit the event section of the Ocean Swim website or email Rebecca Hochuli at rebecca@oceanswim.co.nz. Anyone in need of training tips or keen to sign up as a volunteer on the day can contact Karen Markin on 0212926768 or karen@swimmarkin.co.nz.

Thriller in the Far North

Catherine Lea, author of the popular Elizabeth McClaine series of thrillers and several standalone novels set in the US, has brought her writing home to the beautiful Far North. In her latest thriller, The Water's Dead, Detective Inspector Nyree Bradshaw and her team race to solve the murder of a young Māori woman whose body is found dumped in a volcanic rock pool by passing tourists, as well as finding a missing diabetic child. The story plays out in the Far North.

Cases continue to rise



Northland has had its highest number of new daily cases with more than 700 in the region yesterday.

A total of 718 new cases were notified in Northland in the 24 hours to 6am. Of those, 337 were in Whangārei, 308 in the Far North, and 73 in Kaipara.

Northland District Health Board reported no cases with locations unknown or under investigation.

Yesterday's new cases take the region's active total to 5315, of which seven are in hospital.

There were 23,894 new Covid-19 cases nationwide yesterday - 9081 in Auckland.

Northland Covid vaccination and testing centres can be found at www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/

Good employers sought

Entries have opened for the 2022 Primary Industries Good Employer Awards, which are run by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and the Agricultural and Marketing Research and Development Trust (AGMARDT). The awards provide the opportunity to recognise and celebrate outstanding employers across the primary sector who may otherwise fly under the radar, MPI's director of investment, skills and performance, Cheyne Gillooly said. Award categories cover employee development, having a safe and healthy work environment, Māori agribusiness, and two new categories of small business recognition and operating an inclusive and diverse workplace. Entries close at 5pm on March 25. Winners will be announced in June. To find out more go to mpi.govt.nz/gea.

Life saved

Waipū Cove surf lifeguards hosted the Surf Life Saving Northern Region IRB carnival on Saturday. Guards performed two assists when members of the public came close to the boats and needed to be moved to safety. Guards also rescued people stuck on the rocks over the course of the day. Towards the end of the day, a beachgoer asking for a defibrillator after a man collapsed 500m from the club. Waipū guards immediately attended and commenced CPR, administering three shocks with the defibrillator. By the time ambulance arrived the patient was breathing and was taken to Whangārei Hospital.