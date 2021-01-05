Northland news in brief: Bay of Islands Music Festival, and scholarships for Ngāpuhi students

Kiwi legend Dave Dobbyn is one of the headline acts at Friday's Bay of Islands Music Festival.

Northland's largest concert of the summer - the Bay of Islands Music Festival - takes place on Friday near Kerikeri.

With the lineup featuring pop phenomenon Benee and Kiwi legend Dave Dobbyn, the annual Bay of Islands Music Festival is sure to be a great time.

The festival will be held on January 8 at Kainui Vineyard & Brewery in Kerikeri from 3pm and with the addition of an acoustic stage and festival village, the event will be the biggest yet.

Also included in the lineup are urban poet Melodownz, indie stars The Beths and big-ballad songstress Tami Neilson. For more info on the venue, parking, buses and accommodation options visit facebook.com/YEAHBOINZ

Ngāpuhi scholarships open

Students with Ngāpuhi whakapapa have until March 26 to apply for a variety of scholarships offered by Te Rūnanga-ā-Iwi o Ngāpuhi. There are 15 of $500 each for school leavers entering their first year of tertiary study, 42 of $1000 for those studying at Bachelor level, seven of $1500 for honours degree students, seven of $1500 for graduate or postgraduate diploma scholarships, five of $2000 for Masters students, and four of $4000 for PhD students. Applicants must be fully registered with the rūnanga and formally enrolled with a tertiary provider. Go to ngapuhi.iwi.nz/funding/#scholarships for details.

Colgate Games athletes gear up

More than 1000 young athletes - including many from Northland - are set to make their mark in Taranaki this weekend at the 43rd annual Colgate Games.

This year, 79 clubs from across New Zealand will be bringing teams to the North Island, event with 1176 young athletes competing at Inglewood's TET Stadium from Friday to Sunday.

Colgate Games North Island chairman Simon Elliott said participants have been training all summer to prepare for the event and the games are a chance for the athletics community to come together in the spirit of friendship.

City Nippers teaches surf safety

City Nippers is coming north for the first time. City Nippers is a dynamic and interactive programme for children delivered by surf lifeguards which provides surf safety and beach awareness for 5- to 11-year-olds. The programme introduces children to the open-water environment and builds their confidence in the sea so they can safely enjoy New Zealand's favourite playground.

Each course consists of several two-hour beach sessions at Waipū Cove - January 5-8;

Ruakākā Beach January 11-15 and Mangawhai Heads - January 18-22.

Bookings are open at enrolmy.com/city-nippers.