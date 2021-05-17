Northland news in brief: Art'nTartan back at Waipū; and motorist clocked at 140km/h

Entries are open for this year's Waipū Art'nTartan Wearable Art Contest.

The Waipū Museum is calling for entries for the Art'nTartan Wearable Art Contest and show, to be held in October this year in the Celtic Barn, in the town. Missing out in 2020 because of Covid-19, plans for this exciting event in the Northland Calendar are already well under way for this year. To streamline the contest there is to be one big open section for all artists with awards being given for certain aspects of their design - in other words anything goes. All designers will need is some conspicuous use of tartan in their costume. There will, of course, also be the ever-popular mask contest for Primary School children which has created so much enjoyment in the past. Closing date for entries is July 26 and forms can be picked up at the Waipū Museum or downloaded from their website or the Art'nTartan Facebook page.

Any queries can be addressed to artntartan@gmail.com.

Speedster faces court

A speeding vehicle was allegedly clocked travelling more than 140km/h along State Highway 1 near Waipū yesterday morning. The driver, who was eventually apprehended in Wellsford, will faces charges related to dangerous speeds and failing to stop.

DoC bookings

DoC accommodation bookings open in stages for the 2021/22 season. This year, DoC has updated its pricing for some popular facilities. These updates are designed to improve cost recovery and spread out demand. See the attached and below Department of Conservation media release and DoC accommodation 2021/22 price changes fact sheet. These are also available on DoC's website: https://www.doc.govt.nz/

Christmas In Park auditions

Talented Northlanders have a chance to perform at the nation's biggest free outdoor Christmas celebration. Talented newcomers are being asked to audition for the chance to be part of Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park, now in its 28th year. Creative director Dixon Nacey and his team are looking for exciting new talent to perform alongside some of New Zealand's biggest acts at the two outdoor events in Christchurch and Auckland later this year. If you have what it takes to share the stage with some of New Zealand's biggest stars, check out www.christmasinthepark.co.nz and click on AUDITIONS for more information.

Fire officer fired up in contest

Kawakawa's deputy chief fire officer Alistair Leitch finished fourth in the 40 years and over category of the 2021 UFBA National Firefighter Combat Challenge in Wellington, with a time of 2m 25s -11 seconds faster than when he last competed two years ago.