Northland news in brief: Air NZ service Whangārei-Wellington extended; women in Kaikohe court over Covid breach

Air New Zealand's temporary Whangārei to Wellington services extended for a fortnight. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Flight service extended

Air New Zealand has updated its domestic schedule to include a further fortnight of the temporary Whangārei to Wellington services. Air New Zealand will continue to operate two daily return services on Whangārei to Auckland from October 6-19.

Auckland border control

More than 450,000 vehicles have been stopped at checkpoints on Auckland's border since the country entered lockdown on August 17. As of midnight on October 4, 7069 vehicles have been turned around from a total of 467,782. On Monday, 47 of 4544 vehicles were turned away at the Northern checkpoints, while 165 vehicles from 17,148 were turned around at the southern checkpoints. Police have reminded motorists they will be prevented from crossing alert level boundaries without the required evidence for permitted travel available at covid19.govt.nz

Level breach

A Mid North woman accused of breaching a Covid health order by organising a series of protests around New Zealand and Australia has been further remanded on bail after appearing in the Kaikohe District Court on Tuesday. Karen Brewer was arrested outside the Far North District Council offices on August 31 during level 4 lockdown. She is due back in court on November 16 for a case review hearing. Brewer is representing herself. Fliers promoting her protests stated that a branch of the Freemasons was plotting a global genocide.

Cycle trail upgrade

New government investment will help restore Far North cycle trail, Pou Herenga Tai Twin Coast Cycle Trail with a $70,163 funding boost. Repairs to a low-lying section of the trail that was flooded in June. A recent torrential downpour also increased remediation work required. Funding is also earmarked to cover part of the cost of removing old asbestos pipes which were exposed during storms near the Moerewa section of the trail.

Whangārei roadworks

Work has begun on the busy Dent St/Riverside Dr intersection in Whangārei ahead of a major resurfacing upgrade later this month. Starting with kerb and channel works on the northern side of Dent St this week, contractors will next week close off the Riverside Dr slip lane onto Dent St. The pedestrian crossing will be made a raised platform to comply with new standards, and completing one of the ways into the new Town Basin park. Between October 17-31 Dent St from Reyburn St to the Hātea Dr intersection, and across Victoria Bridge along Riverside Dr to Vale Rd will be resurfaced. The work is part of a bigger project to create safe walking routes from the CBD to the new Town Basin park.