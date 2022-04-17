Northland news in brief: Aggravated robbery in Coopers Beach; artists wanted; Waipū Anzac Day celebrations

Police are asking for the public to help identify this man. Photo / NZ Police

Police seek identification

Kaitāia Police are appealing for information to help identify a man following an aggravated robbery in the Far North. Police have released an image, taken from a security camera, of a man wearing a dark hooded sweater in what looks to be a liquor store in Coopers Beach. A statement from police said they believed the man would be able to assist with their investigation into an aggravated robbery on State Highway 10, Coopers Beach, around 7.30pm on Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 220417/7949 or people can call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Northpower submissions sought

The Northpower Electric Power Trust is encouraging consumers connected to Northpower's electricity network in Kaipara and Whangārei to now make submissions on the ownership model of the company. People have until 4pm on April 28 to have their say on the five-yearly Northpower Ownership Review. People can make submissions by emailing nept@plusca.co.nz or by collecting a submission form and ownership review document from Plus Chartered Accountants at 134 Bank St, Whangārei. Or, people can call Brent Martin or Julie Noel at Plus Chartered Accountants on 09 438 3322 or email nept@plusca.co.nz to request an information pack. The Ownership Review document at Plus Chartered Accountants is at www.northpower.com. People wanting to speak to their submission can do so at a public hearing at 11am on May 26 at McKay Stadium (Sport Northland, 97 Western Hills Drive, Whangārei).

Anzac Parade on

Waipū's traditional Anzac Day street march will take place this year. Waipū RSA president David Wistrand made the announcement earlier this week. He said the street march was possible thanks to the generosity of Peter Rogers-Jenkin who covered the cost of the legally required Traffic Control. Wistrand said the march would start at 11.20am on Cove Rd - adjacent to McLeod's Pizza Barn & Brewery - and be led by the band. The ceremony would take place at 11.30am at the Monuments Carpark, after which the parade will march back to the Waipū RSA.

Air patrol seeks volunteers

Coastguard Northland is searching for volunteers to join the Northland Coastguard Air Patrol based in the Bay of Islands. Pilots and anyone with experience in management, training, organising, or secretarial work are encouraged to sign up. The air patrol holds regular training sessions that require a commitment of around two to three hours a week. Anyone interested can check the group out at Kerikeri Airport or email northcapair@gmail.com for more details. An open day in May is planned but the date is yet to be announced.

Bus shelter mural sought

Artistic talents are being sought by the Whangārei District Council to refresh the Bus Bay Shelter in Tamaterau. The council is seeking expressions of interest for a creative to design and paint a mural on the shelter's paint-ready walls. Te Kaurinui Parata is the hapū creative lead for the project, who will direct the mural artistic narrative and work with Ngāti Pūkenga ki Pakikaikutu. The hapū recommended the mural reflect the native flora and fauna found in the Whangārei Heads settlement, as well the area's connection to whale, tuna, kōtuku (white heron) and the natural surrounding landscape. Parua Bay School students will help paint the bus shelter's back wall. For more information visit the Whangārei District Council website. The deadline for expressions of interest is April 19.