Mouse action on island

Matakohe Limestone Island rangers reported a toxin fill completed by volunteers was going well after a mouse carcass was found on a track there. The island is a vital ecological reserve and sanctuary, acting as a kiwi creche so the young birds have a safe place to grow before they are taken to the mainland for release. Mice were tracking higher than usual on the island last month.

Electrifying start

Electrification advocacy group Electrify Te Taitokerau launched this month to a full house at McKay Stadium in Whangārei. Affiliated with the charity Rewiring Aotearoa, Electrify Te Taitokerau aims to help accelerate the transition to cheaper, cleaner, locally made, reliable and renewable energy through advocacy and education. The free event featured speakers Rewiring Aotearoa CEO Mike Casey, and Glenn Sutherland of energy retailer Nau Ma Rā. For more information, visit www.rewiring.nz/communities/northland

District Plan hearings in Kaipara

Kaipara District Council will begin hearings for the Proposed District Plan on Monday. The plan is the “rule book” for the district, managing subdivision use, development activities, and Kaipara’s natural environment. The proposed plan looks to replace the current operative District Plan, which is more than 12 years old and no longer meets the needs of the growing district.