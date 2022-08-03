Last year's Whangārei A&P Society's annual Agricultural Scholarship winner Jacob Urlich is now studying for a bachelor of agricultural science at Lincoln University.

Students looking to study to enter a career in the rewarding and diversified primary sector next year should be considering applying for Whangārei A&P Society's annual Agricultural Scholarship.

Entries are open for the scholarship, which is $9000 to cover study costs over a three-year period for the successful applicant.

Last year's scholarship recipient, Jacob Urlich, says the scholarship had a huge impact on his first year at Lincoln where he is studying for a bachelor of agricultural science

Jacob said: ''The scholarship went towards the lump sum for the start of my hall fees payment plan and was a massive help, I'm so grateful to Whangārei A&P Society. I have loved getting to know Lincoln campus and have certainly made some lifelong friends as we spend this first year together in the halls of residence.'

Anyone planning to study in the primary industries next year should apply.

The scholarship criteria and application forms are available from 127 Bank St, Whangārei or from https://whangareiap.org.nz/education/#scholarship

Applications are invited from students who are domiciled within the boundaries of the Northland Regional Council area and close at 4pm on September 16.

Car chaos arrests

Police arrested three youths in Whangārei yesterday after a driver fleeing from officers allegedly hit two vehicles, including one while driving the wrong way around a roundabout.

Police said they saw a stolen vehicle being driven erratically at 3.20pm in Kensington but the driver took off and collided with one car on Kensington Ave before allegedly going the wrong way through the roundabout at the intersection of Kensington Ave and SH1, where they allegedly hit an oncoming car. A person in the hit vehicle was treated at the scene by ambulance.

Police said a pursuit was not initiated, but officers followed at a careful distance.

The car subsequently crashed into two other cars, before coming to a stop on Douglas St. The four occupants fled on foot, and police were able to locate three and take them into custody. They will be referred to Youth Aid, while police continue to look for the fourth.

Inquiries were ongoing.

Enrolment push

The Electoral Commission is urging Northlanders to get a move on and enrol now to make voting easy in the October local body elections.

The local elections are held by a postal vote, and you need to be enrolled at the correct address by Friday, August 12, to receive your voting papers in the mail.

At the start of July, enrolment update packs were sent to more than 3.5 million enrolled voters - including about 130,000 in Northland. Since then, more than 165,000 people have taken the opportunity to apply to enrol or update their details.

If you've moved recently, make sure you change your address on the electoral roll so you don't miss out on voting in the local elections.

People can enrol, check, or update their details online at vote.nz using their New Zealand driver licence, New Zealand passport, or RealMe verified identity. They can also call 0800 36 76 56 and ask for an enrolment form to be sent to them.

Anyone enrolling after August 12 will need to contact their local council to arrange a special vote.

Workshop for kids

Grow Kaikohe is hosting a kids workshop at Kaikohe Library this Friday. The fun afternoon includes virtual reality, craft, LEGO and stop motion. Entry is free and spot prizes will be given out. The event runs from 1-4pm on August 5. For more info go to www.facebook.com/kaikohelibrary