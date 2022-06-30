The Lotto balls fell kindly for a Whangārei punter on Wednesday - winning them $1 million on Lotto First Division.

Wednesday was a night to remember for one lucky Lotto player from Whangārei who won $1 million. The Lotto First Division ticket was sold at Meadow Park Store in Tikipunga. Anyone who bought a ticket from the store should check whether they are the lucky winner online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App. Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to tomorrow night, where the jackpot will be $6 million. Strike also went unclaimed and is worth $300,000.

Commercial property raided

Two teens have been arrested and stolen property recovered after a commercial burglary in Whangārei on Wednesday night. Senior Sergeant Christian Stainton, Whangārei area prevention manager, said police received a report of a burglary at a store on Western Hills Dr, Whau Valley, shortly before 1am. Stolen property worth approximately $6000 was recovered. A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, who are due to appear in the Youth Court, are assisting police with enquiries, Stainton said. Anyone with information can contact police on 105, quoting 220630/1986. People can ring anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

'Not guilty' plea to murder

The man accused of murdering Northland woman Gaelene Bright has pleaded not guilty. Name suppression lapsed for Raymond Charles Phillimore, 65, when he made a brief appearance in the High Court at Whangārei yesterday via AV-link. He entered not guilty pleas through his lawyer Leo Lafferty to charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. Phillimore was remanded in custody for another case review hearing on August 18. A trial date has been set for June 12 next year.

Gym's fundraising effort

A Kerikeri gym is raising money for mental health this weekend, with raffles, a sausage sizzle, baking and physical challenges including doing 3500 burpees — one for every New Zealander who attempted suicide in 2021. Mahi for Mental Health will start at 5.30pm on July 1 at F45 Kerikeri, at 7 General Gates Ave off Mill Lane, then continues from 6.30am to 2pm tomorrow . There will also be workouts, boxing, yoga and challenges involving rowing machines, cycling, running and walking. Proceeds will go to the charity I Am Hope founded by comedian and mental health campaigner Mike King.

Youth music concert

Whangārei Youth Music is holding its Halfway Concert this weekend. The concert is on Sunday at the Old Library from 3pm. Entry is by koha and the show will feature some of the talented young musicians Whangārei Youth Music helps.

Canopy bridge glow

Whangārei's Canopy Bridge will glow orange this weekend as the World Vision 40 Hour Famine kicks off. The country's largest youth fundraising event begins at 8pm tonight and runs until midday on Sunday. Landmarks around the country will light up orange while more than 50,000 kids nationwide raise money to help provide emergency water to refugee camps; build water systems for villages that need a clean water supply; and equip communities with the tools they need to keep water flowing for years to come.