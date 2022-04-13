The AMI Driver Reviver stop, providing food, drinks and info for Ester Weekend travellers, is being set up again at Uretiti today.

Free food and drink at Driver Reviver

AMI's Driver Reviver – a joint, public event with the Northland Road Safety Association to educate drivers on the connection between driver fatigue and motor vehicle crashes – will take place today, at the intersection of Mountfield Road SH1 (Northbound), Uretiti.

All drivers and passengers in the area between 11-4pm are encouraged to stop in for a complementary snack and drink from the AMI BBQ, make use of the napping station, and visit the activities onsite to learn more about how to curb the effects of driver fatigue, particularly while on long journeys.

The event is jointly supported by the Northland Road Safety Association volunteers together with Taimahi Trust, New Zealand Police, Fulton Hogan, New Zealand Red Cross, and Northland Transportation Alliance.

Van crash at petrol station

A van crashed into a pump at a petrol station in Raumanga just before 8pm on Tuesday. No one was injured when the driver knocked the pump sideways in the speed lane of the Gull station. Police said it was a low-speed crash and the situation was low-risk with the Fire Service in attendance. "Police have attended and conducted EBA [evidential breath analysis] procedures and the matter is now before the courts," a police spokesperson said. "They've made an error of judgement probably because of impairment."

Photos and videos of the scene were shared on social media, with a number of people commenting on the fact the driver was in the speed lane, suggesting they may have been travelling too fast. Social media users were reassured by posts confirming that the neighbouring KFC remained open following the incident.

Advocate taking an Easter break

There will be no Northern Advocate newspaper published tomorrow, Good Friday.

The paper will be back on news stands on Saturday. However, while there's no paper tomorrow, we will keep you updated with all the latest news on our website, https://www.nzherald.co.nz/northern-advocate/, and our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/NorthernAdvocate/.

A happy Easter to all.

Worries about forest loss, pollution

A survey of Northlanders' views on the natural environment has identified the loss of ngahere (forest), and a lack of protection or planning, as their top concern. The next biggest worries were pollution, especially rubbish, and poisons. Invasive weeds, pests/predators and overfishing also rated highly. Overall 78 per cent of the roughly 1000 people who responded to the Arohatia te Taiao survey said they were worried about the environment. Project lead Tania McInnes said the next step, from mid-April through May, would be to engage with the community about the findings and identify possible solutions. The final report is due at the end of June. Go to www.arohatiatetaiao.kiwi for more information.



Marsden Point occupation continues

Protesters are continuing to occupy an area outside Marsden Point refinery, demanding an end to the ongoing decommissioning process. A police spokesperson said there have been no further arrests, and the protest remains peaceful. Two people were arrested on Sunday for trespassing, but later released.