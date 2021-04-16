Northland news briefs: Body found in stream, Fire permits no longer required

The man's body was spotted in Raumanga Stream, near Herekino St, by a member of the public. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Body found in stream

A body was found in Raumanga Stream in central Whangārei yesterday. A member of the public called police just before 2pm to report a body floating face-down. It is believed the body, which was near a vessel and mooring poles at the rear of Hihiaua Cultural Centre on Herekino St, became visible as the water dropped. Acting Senior Sergeant Shane Turner, of Whangārei police, said the body had been removed and the site had been blessed by kaumatua. The man had yet to be identified. There was nothing to indicate any suspicious circumstances. A police investigation into the cause of death was continuing, he said. The man's death had also been referred to the coroner.

Fire permits lifted in some areas

Fire permits are no longer required in Whangārei and much of the Far North as rain and cooler weather reduce the fire risk. Principal rural fire officer Myles Taylor said those areas had moved to an open fire season as of 8am yesterday. Exceptions are Zone 1 of the Far North, which includes Ahipara, Kaitaia, Karikari Peninsula and the Aupōuri Peninsula, where a permit is required year round; and Limestone Island in Whangārei Harbour where fires are banned at all times. Fire permits are also still required in the Kaipara District but the suspension of existing permits was lifted on April 12. Conditions there had eased slightly but remained very dry, Taylor said. "Follow our safety tips on www.checkitsalright.nz so a fire doesn't get away on you,'' he said. Fire restrictions were imposed Northland-wide on December 14.

1000ha of Far North pine forest sold to Japanese

Approval has been granted for a Japanese company to buy just over 1000ha of Far North pine forest. The 284ha Twin Valley Forest, near Herekino, and the 786ha Adamson Forest, near Taipā, have been bought by Summit Forests New Zealand Ltd, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation of Japan. Approval was granted by the Overseas Investment Office earlier this year. The amount paid was withheld. It was not a case, however, of New Zealand-owned assets being sold offshore — the previous owners were Chinese-owned companies. The land includes 702ha of radiata pine which will decrease to 670ha as more land is set aside for infrastructure and buffer land. Most of the unplanted area will be retained as native bush. Summit is one of the biggest plantation forest owners in Northland.

Apprentice heads to national finals

Apprentice Aidan Williams (right) with his tutor, Ben Wilkinson.

Apprentice Aidan Williams has claimed the title of the Northland New Zealand Certified Builders (NZCB) Apprentice Challenge champion for 2021, after competing against six other apprentices last weekend. The apprentices were put through their paces, given just eight hours to build a picnic table that followed specific design plans and met minimum safety standards. Williams, 22, from Whangārei, is doing his building apprenticeship at Kiwibuilt Construction. As well as winning the title of regional champion, he won an ITM prize pack of trade tools and earned a place in the national final representing Northland in June.