Northland registered nurses Chantelle Thompson and Rene Kalkoff find the first few months working at the Hospital tough and fast-paced. Photo / Supplied

Northland registered nurses Chantelle Thompson and Rene Kalkoff find the first few months working at the Hospital tough and fast-paced. Photo / Supplied

From classrooms to hospital wards, some Northland nurses have had a more rushed introduction than anticipated to step into the big shoes of a full time nurse.

Two nurses have shared their experience of diving into Whangārei Hospital straight out of college amidst a nurse shortage and almost zero cushioning into their jobs.

Whangārei registered nurse Rene Kalkoff says it is a very fast-paced job and since the hospitals have lost a lot of senior workforces, the workload falls on a lot of junior nurses.

"You cannot be a new grad for a long time and have to step into big shoes very quickly.

"We have lost a lot of nurses and that could be because of many reasons. However, this means the pressure is on the new nurses to medically move up the ladder.

"At the moment the scale is tipped more towards fresh nurses than the senior ones."

The latest figures from all district health boards show that 16 of the 46 who lost their jobs in Northland were nurses, five midwives, and 25 others including doctors and other medical staff.

A further 11 NDHB staff have resigned and 32 have been stood down, including those who have applied for a medical exemption or are waiting for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Of the 32 that have been stood down, 15 are nurses, three are doctors and the rest are categorised as "others".

Kalkoff said her transition from a student to a full-time nurse was a bit tough, not because of the patients but learning the system and protocols.

"You do a lot of studies and the colleges give you a lot of theoretical education, but when you put it to practice and work with patients, you realise patients are the least of worry but understanding the system gets a little tricky.

"I feel at the moment I am at a place where I have got my head around the basic routine. I know where to find help if I need to. You are learning new things every day and it is important to familiarise yourself with that pattern."

Chantelle Thompson and Kalkoff along with 38 nurses appeared for their final exams at NorthTec Polytech in August and after less than a week of receiving their results, the two nurses were already working in the hospital.

Thompson said these fourth months had been very busy because of high acuity and nurses' shortage.

"This means that we are probably doing things a lot sooner than we would, had there been more nurses."

The new nurses did not have the luxury of being "cushioned into the position" for too long, said Thompson.

Chantelle Thompson (left) and Rene Kalkoff started working at Whangārei Hospital three days after graduating from NorthTec. Photo / Supplied

If there was a Covid-19 outbreak in Northland, Thompson said the DHB may not have enough ICU beds to cater for it. Another issue was the ratio between the senior to new graduates, which remained quite significant.

"If there is overflow and all the medical side of beds are taken, then they come to the surgical side of the hospital. It will mean surgical will be put on hold or postponed, as the staff and space would be stretched.

"Many people in actual dire need of surgeries who have been waiting a lot of time will be pushed to wait even longer.

"The ratio between the senior to new graduates is quite significant. Our area is fairly new graduates or new nurses heavy compared to senior nurses.

"Imagine if we get a crisis at this time, what the hell do we know and how to deal with it? We know the basics, but is that enough?"

However, Northland health officials are confident they can handle any such outbreak.

There are 218 inpatient beds at Whangārei Hospital. This does not include wards such as maternity, mental health beds, special care baby unit.

There are also eight ICU beds in Whangārei Hospital and this can be expanded to 10 beds, if needed.

NDHB is planning for up to 95 new Covid cases a day if the virus spreads in Northland.