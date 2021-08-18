Northland netball stalwart Wanda Peri wins $20,000 for her club as ANZ Local Legend

Northland's Otaua Sports Club members with the new uniforms won by club stalwart Wanda Peri as an ANZ Local Legend.

Northlander Wanda Peri is considered a bit of a legend among the Otaua and Kaikohe netball community.

Now the netball stalwart, known to most in the field at 'Aunty Wanda', Peri has been recognised as one of New Zealand's six most treasured contributors to the netball community and has been named an ANZ Local Legend.

ANZ Local Legends were introduced this year to celebrate the thousands of unpaid volunteers who support New Zealand's netball players - the team supporters, parents, coaches, team managers, umpires and administrators who work behind the scenes to make sure community netball thrives in the country.

Chairwoman of the netball committee, and player Peri has won Otaua Sports Club, at Taheke, near Kaikohe, a grant worth $20,000, plus $1000 for herself, to help her continue her exceptional support of community netball. The grant included the lease of a van for 18 months, new training gear and new uniforms.

Peri said she was "teary eyed" to be honoured as a pillar of community netball by ANZ and her club.

"It was quite a surprise. Straight away I thought about how much this is going to do for our community and how this would help our community. I always seem to worry about everyone else. My sister, Georgina, said she wanted me to win, but I said I wanted our whole community to win," she said.

"It didn't kick in until the van arrived. I tried not to cry in front of the kids because I'm meant to be the strong aunty."

As chairwoman of the netball committee, Peri made sure the entire whānau were across their timetable from training to games, and she ensured the kids had a ride to the training venue 30 minutes away.

She said having the 12-seater van is a "huge benefit for the community". Rather than asking around the whānau for help to drive the kids into Kaikohe, which could involve four cars, "it's everybody in one vehicle".

"This means we can travel to more tournaments. We can go to Kerikeri and Rotorua, plus it's a bonus being all together."

The arrival of new uniforms and training gear is a huge relief for her, and the club.

"We don't have to fundraise for the college team, or for more sports gear. It's a huge ease off my back knowing that we won't need to fundraise as much."

Club chairwoman and sister Georgina Peri nominated Wanda because of her commitment and tireless efforts that ensured the Otaua Sports Club's success.

She said, "Wanda, with her energy and her spirit, she makes dull things really beautiful.

"Since she moved back to Otaua, she has united our community by resurrecting the local sports club with touch teams, softball and now netball. She started it for the kids and organised the locals to become coaches. She's gotten our whanaungatanga back together," said Georgina.

Wanda has oriented the club to have a literal family focus, with the teams made up of her cousins, nieces, and nephews. When asked what drives her she said, "it's the kids. I think if we didn't have our sports, we wouldn't have this tightness with our family and kids. It's a great way to socialise with everyone and have fun.

"I'm known as Aunty Wanda by the club. I'm usually the one picking them all up and organising their parents. I get along with all my cousins and their kids so it's easy to get their kids to come and play. It helps to be family too because there's no excuse but to help each other."

ANZ head of sponsorship Sue McGregor said: "We know that having the support of someone in your community can make a massive difference in achieving your netball goals. We're honoured to be able to get in behind Wanda Peri and help her in her support of community netball."