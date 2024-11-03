But with its operating costs now nearing $250,000 a year, it is short this year by $20,000 and funding for next year is uncertain.

Administrator Michelle Jones said the funding landscape has changed, with many providers oversubscribed and Sistema missing out on some grants.

Now the charity is doing all it can to keep running, including appealing for donations and sponsorship, running fundraisers and approaching parents to pay if they can.

Artistic director Sam Winterton tears up when she thinks about how the organisation might have to close its doors.

“As horrific as it is to say out loud, it could be any minute,” she said.

After studying music at London’s Trinity College and a 20-year career as a primary school teacher, Winterton got involved with Sistema Whangārei because of its positive effect on young lives.

Artistic director Sam Winterton says Sistema Whangārei helps children have better life goals than being in a gang. Photo / Denise Piper

“As a primary school teacher, you hear children as young as 7 saying they wanted [as a life goal] to get pregnant or be in a gang.”

Using a proven El Sistema model from Venezuela, Sistema’s music lessons help teach executive motor functions, memory, impulse control and self-esteem.

Mentoring is offered through a tuakana-teina (older sibling-younger sibling) model and the overall social change is “massive”, Winterton said.

“When the students themselves say, ‘I know Sistema is a place where people who are neurodiverse can come and grow, and it helps them manage their lives’, you know that you’re doing the right thing.”

There are 305 students involved this year and Winterton said there would be plenty more if numbers were not restricted.

The Whangārei organisation is also helping similar programmes in Dargaville, Kaikohe, Kerikeri and Kaitāia get off the ground.

Parents praise Sistema for being accessible, with instruments being provided and no tuition fees.

Emma Jacobson, who has two children learning violin and cello respectively, said not having a musical background herself was another obstacle to music lessons.

“I just think it’s opened up a whole world for them, a whole new language, and something that they wouldn’t learn otherwise.”

Angela Almeida praised Sistema for including her 10-year-old son, even though he has struggled with changes since the Covid lockdowns.

After seeing her children thrive in the programme, Almeida decided to learn cello as an adult and has also joined the Sistema Whangārei board.

Jones said those who want to support Sistema Whangārei with donations or sponsorship can go to sistemawhangarei.org.nz to find out more and make a donation online.

Past students can also help by bringing back their instruments with no questions asked, she said.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.