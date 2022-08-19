The painting of holidaymakers on Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe/Ninety Mile Bach, by Ahipara mouth artist Kevin Griffiths.

Northland mouth painter Kevin Griffiths has blended bright colours and a relaxing holiday scene on Ninety Mile Beach to make a cheery greeting card to be included in the mid-year range of the Mouth & Foot Painting Artists works.

Griffiths, from Ahipara, in the Far North, is a regular contributor to the greeting cards and other artworks for the collective, which are available throughout New Zealand and Australia.

The painting is called Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe/Ninety Mile Beach and shows summer holiday makers relaxing on the yellow ochre sand, but the artist contrasts this with a splash of bright red 'hot poker' flowers in the right foreground.

Griffiths, who lives at the southern end of the Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe/Ninety Mile Beach said he always likes to use colour in his paintings and believes that the people who purchase mid-year cards are looking for a scene that is cheery and bright.

As well as the Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe/90 Mile Beach being a popular summer holiday spot, parts of it attract surfers from throughout NZ and the world.

A keen fisherman, Griffiths said the beach is a great place for fishing and surfing.

He has been mouth painting for over 25 years after he broke his neck and lost the use of his hands in a swimming accident at age 13.

After his accident, he continued his education and became interested in various forms of art, which inspired him to travel extensively throughout the world.

Ahipara mouth painter Kevin Griffiths on his beloved Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe/Ninety Mile Beach that features in his latest artwork. Photo / Supplied

In 1991 Griffiths was awarded the Bruce Hopkins Memorial Award, an honour that began over 20 years ago to commemorate Hopkins' contribution to the Mouth and Foot Painting Artists (MFPA) and to NZ artists with disabilities.

Since then has received the coveted award four times.

He became an MFPA Student Member in 1992 and an Associate Member in 2001.

Members of the Mouth and Foot Painting Artists gain their income through the sale of their paintings and illustrated products.

Although this started with Christmas cards, today it includes a wide list of products ranging from special occasion cards, jigsaws, tea sets, address books, calendars, Christmas serviettes and place mats, gift tags and wrapping paper.

Ahipara mouth painter Kevin Griffiths at work. Photo / NZME

Founded in 1956 by a group of European artists, the MFPA is a self-help organisation which gives people with disabilities the opportunity to fulfil their creative ambitions while still maintaining financial independence by selectively selling their artworks.

The MFPA was established in New Zealand in 1961 and currently has 22 members around the country. To become a student member an artist must qualify by painting using a brush held in either their mouth or foot, having lost the use of their hands through an illness or accident. Student members receive scholarships for art supplies and tuition.

Once an artist becomes a full member or associate they are guaranteed a salary for life, even if they are unable to continue painting.