Northland motorcyclist flown to hospital after colliding with another rider on Ninety Mile Beach

Emergency services tending to an injured motorcyclist on Ninety Mile Beach as the rescue helicopter lands in the background. Photo / Peter Jackson

A Northland man was flown to Whangārei Hospital by rescue helicopter after two motorbikes crashed on Ninety Mile Beach on Sunday afternoon.

The man was treated at the scene by a St John crew, the rescue helicopter landing on the beach nearby, 1.5km south of Waipapakauri Ramp. He was conscious but was believed to have suffered head injuries. His status in hospital was not known at edition time yesterday.

Kaitaia's chief fire officer, Craig Rogers, attended - although an appliance was turned back at Waipapakauri Ramp - to provide communications with the helicopter, as did the police.

Sergeant Nigel Turnbull said two men, part of a family group, had been riding north when the bikes collided. They had been riding side by side but one of the bikes apparently cut in front of the other.

Neither rider had been wearing a helmet. It was not known what injuries the other rider might have suffered, as he had left the scene.

Police had been told that the pair had been travelling at 60-80km/h, and speed was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, although alcohol may have been, he said.

He did not expect either rider to be charged.