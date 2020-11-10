Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland marina manager receives prestigious global award

4 minutes to read

Dylan Lease feels privileged to manage the Tutukaka Marina after working his way to the top. Photo / Tania Whyte.

By:

Reporter for the Northern Advocate

A Northland marina manager has won a prestigious global award joining only 27 other recipients in the world - a far cry from his humble beginnings in the marine industry cleaning toilets.

Tutukaka marina manager

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.