Northland Māori youth affected by Covid-19 pandemic get government funding

Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health) Peeni Henare, seen here at Ōtangarei Rugby Club's Vaccination Clinic earlier this month, has announced funding to help rangatahi Māori community mental wellbeing services in Northland.

Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health) Peeni Henare, seen here at Ōtangarei Rugby Club's Vaccination Clinic earlier this month, has announced funding to help rangatahi Māori community mental wellbeing services in Northland.

Nine community mental wellbeing services have been given funding to support Northland rangatahi Māori who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Better wellbeing outcomes for rangatahi Māori are at the heart of the funding boost, Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health) Peeni Henare said.

Henare has announced 15 grassroots community mental wellbeing services in Auckland, Northland, and Waikato will receive funding from the second tranche of Covid-19 youth wellbeing grants for their work supporting rangatahi Māori who have been hit by the pandemic. Nine of the groups will provide services to Northlanders.

"Supporting youth mental wellbeing is an important part of the Government's response to the pandemic and this funding will significantly contribute a broad range of initiatives with a common purpose - improving the whaiora of our rangatahi Māori," Henare said.

"This is about tailored supports that are culturally relevant and responsive to current needs as it's widely accepted this pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns have been particularly tough for our young people.''

The grants will help deliver services such as a programme which provides rangatahi access to cultural opportunities, and cultural knowledge that enhance their identity and expression as Māori, youth engagement through digital platforms to increase overall wellbeing and a fitness programme including tasks around resilience, confidence, self-worth and awareness alongside participant mentorship.

Most providers will receive a one-off grant of $50,000, with two providers receiving $100,000 for a by Māori, for Māori approach to wellbeing.

Funding for Northland:

Service - Initiative - Location - Project Summary.

■ Aupōuri Ngāti Kahu Te Rarawa Trust - Tu Rangatahi youth to stand strong and proud on their own feet; Muriwhenua and Northland - Youth engagement through digital platforms to increase overall wellbeing, creation of a peer support forum, as well as delivery of other community-based activities.

■ Blackout Media Limited - Whītiki Taua — That's us! - Northland and Auckland - rangatahi-led digital mental health initiative that includes videos, live sessions, conversations, education, and support resources.

■ Creative Natives Aotearoa Limited - Toi Ora - Through the provision of online components covers Northland and Auckland - series of creative activities designed to improve mental wellbeing, delivered through a social media campaign.

■ Mahitahi Trust; Te Poho Collective - Northland and Auckland - platform to reach rangatahi through online community programmes and includes breathwork, mirimiri, workouts, journaling and korero.

■ Mana Mind Limited; Mana Mind TV; Through the provision of online contents covers Northland and Auckland; an online forum delivering online lessons weekly and newsfeed to connect youth with sports icons who share their practical tools for wellbeing.

■ Maunga Taniwha ki Rangaunu Trust; Ko te wai Ko au; Muriwhenua; A programme for rangatahi Māori and their whānau to access traditional Māori practices and other multimodal approaches via wananga to develop skills and knowledge that manifest, maintain and enhance mauri ora.

■ Natural Oora Limited; Kawa Ariki - The Goddess Returns; Northland and Auckland; an online/marae-based healing and wellbeing education for wāhine using includes dance, waiata, mirimiri, romiromi, rongoa, karakia, mahi raakau, maramataka and wairuatanga.

■ Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Education Limited; Hiki Wairua; Northland and Auckland; An online virtual wānanga that provides holistic support and access to resources with a focus on Hauora Hinenagro, korikori tinana alongside increasing access to learning support, Māori music and arts.

■ Papatūānuku Kōkiri Marae; Mauri Tau me the Māramatanga; Northland and Auckland; a whanau-based mindfulness-based program, integrating teachings from psychology, medical science and te ao Māori.

■ Te Pūtahi-Nui-o-Rehua; Te Pūao o te Rā; Kaikohe; a mental health, wellbeing and resilience program delivered through a Kaupapa Māori lens, with immersion in Te Taio using matauranga Māori.