Northland man Rob Ludlow has moved out of hospital to a rehabilitation centre and continues to make progress after his alleged assault. Photo / supplied

Northland man Rob Ludlow continues to make steady progress more than two months after being allegedly assaulted during a night out in Whangārei.

Ludlow was left fighting for his life in Auckland Hospital following the street attack on Water St in the early hours of February 26.

The 36-year-old - who has a 2-year-old son and a baby daughter - had to undergo emergency surgery for a life-threatening head injury sustained during the attack.

His family and wife Elysha have made several updates on a Givealittle page, which has now raised over $60,000 to to take the financial pressure off the family while Ludlow is recovering.

In the latest update, the family said after Ludlow was weaned off his ventilator and began breathing on his own, he was moved into the neurosurgery ward.

“In mid-April, Rob was able to move out of hospital to a rehabilitation centre,” the family said.

“We are so ready for this next chapter, as is Rob.

“He is showing such amazing signs of courage, perseverance and persistence.

“An eyebrow raise to show he acknowledges us, or a thumbs-up, the smallest of actions that now have the biggest impact.”

The family said Ludlow’s rehab team “is the most brilliant group of people”.

“We are excited to see what the next days, weeks and months look like for Rob and his recovery.

“This will continue to be a long road to recovery for Rob and our family, but with the support of our loved ones, friends and beautiful people we’ve met along the way, as well as Rob’s determined and disciplined nature, we know that he can come out on top of this.”

Police have made one arrest in relation to the incident - a male who was referred to Youth Aid - and are referring to the case as “resolved”.