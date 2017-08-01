Northland lodge rated best hotel in Oz, NZ

A leading US travel magazine has named Northland's Kauri Cliffs the best resort hotel in Australia and New Zealand.
The Matauri Bay luxury lodge was also ranked number four in a list of the world's top 100 hotels.
Travel + Leisure magazine ran a five-month questionnaire for its readers that closed in March with the winners announced yesterday NZ time. Respondents were asked to rate hotels on rooms/facilities, location, service, food and value.
The Lodge at Kauri Cliffs was built by New York-based billionaire and philanthropist Julian Robertson and his late wife Josie.
It opened in 2001 and boasts 22 suites, a two-bedroom cottage, private beaches, a spa, tennis courts, infinity pool, fitness centre and a world-class PGA championship golf course, overlooking the Cavalli Islands just south of Matauri Bay.