Alisha Proctor tries to step on the outside of the Hawke's Bay Tui defence during round 3 of the Farah Palmer Cup match.

Core skills let the Northland Kauri down as the side failed to hang on to their halftime lead, losing at home 32-17 to the Hawke's Bay Tui.

The loss of 12 players from last year's Farah Palmer Cup campaign and the absence of quick-stepping outside back Tara Turner on Saturday at Semenoff Stadium added to the hosts' woes.

The side also losing first five Tamara Leef to a ruptured achilles before Saturday's match didn't help either.

After thumping Tasman Women 29-10 in the opening round in Whangārei two weeks ago, the Kauri have now lost two on the trot.

Krystal Murray powers upfield but couldn't help her side beat the visitors.

They lost their first away game to Otago Spirit 39-10 at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on July 30.

Kauri coach Bodean Rogers is however upbeat about his team's chances of making the playoffs.

Northland Kauri's Kerri Johnson slips through the defence during her team's loss to Hawke's Bay Tui.

The next two games against North Harbour (home) and Taranaki (away) will determine the Kauri's playoff hopes.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham captured the action from last weekend's match.