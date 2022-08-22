Maungakaramea and Old Girls players at the end of the Hockey Northland Premier Women's hockey final in Kensington on Saturday, with Maungakaramea celebrating the win. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Maungakaramea's men's and women's teams both finished the round robin at the top of the table in the Hockey Northland premier competitions.

And as such they were favourites to win the finals of both competitions at the Hockey Stadium at Kensington on Saturday.

Maungakaramea and Springfield players compete during their Premier Men's hockey final on Saturday. Springfield won the game 4-1

But while the Alpha Construction Maungakaramea women kept up their hot form - downing Chem Dry Old Girls 4-0 in their final - the Dempster and Hill Maungakaramea men couldn't do the same against Currie Electrical Springfield, going down 0-4.

Making the loss even harder for Maungakaramea was that they were also the defending champions.

Hockey Northland operations manager Glen Alderton said this was the first time in three years that crowds had been allowed at the hockey finals - Covid restrictions meant no crowds the past two years - and the spectators and players appreciated having the finals in front of a crowd again.

Maungakaramea No. 4 Hayden Lester looks to pass. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Alderton said normally all grades held their finals on the same day, but with changes to the Premier playing season, the premier teams finished their season earlier, while the other grades will have their finals in coming weeks.

Springfield No. 13 Chad Cahalane is determined to get the ball during Saturday's Premier Men's hockey final against Maungakaramea. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Maungakaramea No. 9 and captain Natalie Child competes for the ball. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Old Girls supporters at Kensington on Saturday. Photo / Michael Cunningham