The Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's iconic pink caravan, 'Pinkie' is in Northland this month, with May being Pink Ribbon Breakfast month.

Northlanders can hop on board Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's iconic pink caravan, 'Pinkie', this month where specialist breast nurses will be available to chat about breast health.

"Every year Pinkie goes on an education tour around New Zealand with our specialist breast nurses, and we're thrilled to be visiting Northland in May, which is also Pink Ribbon Breakfast Month. It's a great chance to talk about mammograms, get advice about checking your breasts, and learn how you can reduce your breast cancer risk," said Ah-Leen Rayner, Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's chief executive.

"One of Pinkie's star attractions is Bessie, a life-like torso which shows the visible signs of breast cancer. Many women are often surprised to learn what a lump actually feels like, so we urge everyone to come along and find out for themselves."

Around 160 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in Northland every year, and around 35 will die from it. Breast cancer is the most common cancer for New Zealand women but research shows the earlier it is detected, the better the outcome. Breast Cancer Foundation NZ encourages women to be breast-aware from the age of 20 and to consider starting mammograms at 40.

"Our breast nurses are trained professionals who can give expert advice about symptoms, treatments, support groups and post-surgery options. Anyone who can't visit Pinkie in person is welcome to call our free nurse advice line on 0800 BC NURSE (0800 226 8773)," Rayner said.

People can sign up to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast at www.pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz. Once registered, they'll receive a free host kit with information and goodies to get them started.

Pinkie will be at the following Northland sites between 9am and 2.30pm each day:

Tuesday, May 3 – The Warehouse Whangārei

Wednesday, May 4 - Te Hau Āwhiowhio ō Ōtangarei Health Centre, Whangārei

Thursday, May 5 – New World Onerahi

Monday, May 9 – VIP Superette, Kawakawa

Tuesday, May 10 – New World Kerikeri

Wednesday, May 11 – Countdown Kerikeri

Thursday, May 12 – Countdown Paihia

Monday, May 16 – Countdown Kaikohe

Tuesday, May 17 – New World Kaikohe

Wednesday, May 18 – Four Square Rawene

Thursday, May 19 - Four Square Opononi