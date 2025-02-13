Freedom officially opened with a pōwhiri on Thursday evening, although the furniture and homeware store on Gumdigger Place has been open since January 23.
The new company store is about meeting customer demand, with numerous Whangārei residents already shopping at its smaller Waipapa shop, travelling to Auckland or buying online, said managing director Zoe Hertelendi.
Freedom, which is owned by Australian company Greenlit Brands, now has 11 company stores in New Zealand and two franchises.
Hertelendi admitted the economy has been very challenging for retail sales since the Covid pandemic began in 2020.
The success led to growth of the business with the Whangārei branch, which was set up in a record time of seven and a half weeks, Hertelendi said.
“In Whangārei, the excitement that we’ve experienced from everyone has been phenomenal - from local leaders to the business community - it’s really heartwarming.”
Freedom’s promotions for its new store have included an “art activation” where local artist Olivia Garelja painted a sofa, the grand opening featuring musician Troy Kingi and cocktails by Astroboy, and gelato giveaways by Bocky-Boo in store this weekend.
This sort of marketing and promotion is something independent stores can’t possibly match, said David Faber, owner of Whangārei store Fabers Furnishings.
But stores like Fabers can still succeed with a loyal customer base, as it has been established for 83 years and run by four generations, he said.
“Our customers have bought off my dad or my granddad. Some even remember the shop on Bank St, which moved in 1984 - it’s a long time ago.”
Fabers also offers high-quality furniture, with brands like La-Z-Boy outperforming the market, Faber said.